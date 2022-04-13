

Pakistan bat through painful political innings



Ostensibly it looks like the end of his political career. But in fact, his political journey has just commenced at a different level of survival. No less fascinating is that this is the first time a Pakistan prime minister had to leave office based on a no -confidence vote decided in the parliament. As much as the Pakistan parliament has decided Khan's political future, it has also polarised the people from the parliament.



It wouldn't be a dim-witted statement, if I say that Khan's political opponents capitalized on a constitutional opportunity at the right time for sure, but perhaps not by a far-sighted decision. In any form of politics rivals must be weakened and removed, but then again compromises in whatever form needs be calculated from a purely patriotic lens. What, however, triggers curiosity is the timing of the no - confidence vote, why now and merely a year and half before the 2023 national polls? What political purpose does it serve for Khan's opponents?



If it is all about ousting the Khan government at whatever cost, there is an answer but against what long-term gains? A short term political gain is surely there for Muslim League Nawaz fraction and PPP to jointly form a new government , but that would legally last for a little over a year up until the next national polls , and then? Located over a thousand miles from the ground zero of Pakistan politics, we may fancy to assume a range of possibilities , but never before a political drama had unfolded in such chaotic as well as unpredictable fashion in Pakistan politics.



We may analyze khan's successes and failures as PM for a separate intellectual discourse, but his exit sends out an array of signals.



A 'foreign conspiracy theory' luring power-hungry politicians:

American or Western interference in domestic politics of Asian, African or Latin American countries was never a new phenomenon. And USA's ties with Pakistan has often hung on the balance since the late 50s , but this time it has come under the limelight buzzing the media like never before. So let us assume, a Washington conspiracy was hatched where opponent political fractions played to the American tune, and were also able to steal a chunk of khan loyalists in the parliament in favour of the no - confidence vote. And in the process Khan was ousted, so what new grand ambition the new government has to offer?



At least this writer doesn't believe the Shehbaz led government can introduce overnight solutions or miracles to address the country's numerous challenges. At the same time, the new rulers will surely attempt to repair suspicion and mistrust with US and Western allies, but at what cost in today's highly polarised world? Unlike the Cold War Era when only two super powers played all the cards in Pakistan, now there are more powers to reckon with, namely China and Russia. It will be interesting to watch how the new government strikes a balance in dealing with two opposite poles.



If Washington had allegedly played a key role in regime change in that country, it was purely because to remove a posing potential threat. It has nothing to do with ensuring a sustainable better future for ordinary Pakistani people. And whatever media coverage has been aired in the social and public domain, the Pakistan people clearly understands it. To what extent the no - confidence vote would strengthen the country's fragile democracy is another question.



Protests, objections and demonstrations staged by all opposition political parties across the world have a set of common subjects, and they are perhaps too common within the sub-continent. But the sudden regime change in Pakistan mostly smacks of power hungry political leaders, hell-bent to assume office. Whether one supports or against khan is a personal choice or a political preference, but the recent political-cum-constitutional crisis has once again placed the country in the back foot.



Most dangerously, the common people may fast lose whatever trust remains with politicians in Pakistan. Presumably, Washington will find a new ally in Shehbaz government, but if the new ally is found on the basis of a conspiracy theory to serve US interests, there is no reason to believe the bonhomie would last longer in today's fast transforming world.



A mysterious silence by the 'deep state':

In the midst of this unexpected regime change, it is equally crucial to question the Pakistan Army's role. While the top-brass has taken a carefully guarded stance in maintaining a distance from latest regime change, it is a proven fact that it yet remains a 'deep state' in the Islamic state. Over the decades the 'deep state' has integrated its influence over the political system in such manner - it has become increasingly impossible to imagine a Pakistan government operating without its 'bliss'.



The widening gap between khan and his army chief hadn't gone unnoticed in recent weeks. The fear, however, the more volatile Pakistan's domestic politics get, the more frequently regimes are changed, the ground only gets more fertile for a military takeover. And no country understands it better than Pakistan.



For a tougher second innings against political dynasties:

I personally evaluate Khan's exit not as a defeat, but an opportunity to come back even stronger. Similar to all heads of government, Khan succeeded as well as failed during his short political office, but he still enjoys a countrywide popularity. And it is only going to grow, unless the new government can offer an immediate miracle to the people within the next 15 unpredictable months. Now it all depends how the cricketer-turned-politician will transfer public sympathy and popularity into concrete votes in next year's elections.



Reflecting back on vendetta games, failures and waning charm of political dynasties in Pakistan, it is more than difficult to believe a power sharing formula can solve the political crisis in Pakistan. On that note, Khan had been a trendsetter to have sparked a patriotic fervour among the millions of young and ordinary Pakistanis - he will have to double down his political campaigns. And given his zeal and toughness, there is no reason that he cannot persevere through the months ahead. In the end, what happens in Pakistan politics no one knows, but the people have suffered for far too many years.

The writer is assistant editor,

The Daily Observer











