

Is Bangladesh balancing well among giants?



On April 7 last Bangladesh abstained from voting on a resolution to suspend Russia's membership of the UN Human Rights Council in the wake of the alleged human rights violations by Russia's military operation in Ukraine. A total of 93 countries, including the United States and European countries, voted in favour of the resolution. Twenty-four countries including China, Belarus, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Syria, Russia, and Vietnam voted against the resolution. Around 57 countries including Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Brazil, Egypt, Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, and Malaysia abstained from voting.



The resolution was passed with two-thirds of votes counting only countries that voted for and against the motion. As a result, Russia's membership of the UN Human Rights Council was suspended. This is the third resolution brought to the 193-member UN General Assembly since Russia invaded neighbouring Ukraine on February 24 this year.



By abstaining from voting Bangladesh might have tried to appease Russia, which seemed to have been annoyed as Bangladesh voted in favour of the resolution on the humanitarian issue of Ukraine in the General Assembly on March 24. The resolution blamed Russia for the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and urged an immediate cease-fire and protection for millions of civilians and the homes, schools and hospitals critical to their survival. Then result of the vote was 140-5 with only Belarus, Syria, North Korea and Eritrea joining Russia in opposing the measure. There were 38 abstentions, including Russian ally China, India, South Africa, Iran and Cuba.



Ahead of the vote on the UN General Assembly Resolution on March 24, US Under-Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Jane Nuland visited Bangladesh from March 19 to 21. Political observers believed Bangladesh voted in favour of the resolution after being pressed by the US.



On the first voting on a resolution at the UN General Assembly on March 2, Bangladesh had abstained from voting on a resolution to stop Russia's military strikes in Ukraine and withdraw Russian troops from there. That was Bangladesh's natural stance on the first resolution on Russian invasion of Ukraine, as Bangladesh has some special relations with Moscow since its liberation war of 1971.



However, separately, on April 6, Bangladesh and the US agreed to strengthen defence relationship between the two countries during the 8th round of the 'Security Dialogue' between the two countries at the US Department of State. The US-Bangladesh Security Dialogue had constructive discussions on primary defence agreements like General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) and the Acquisition Cross-Servicing Agreement (ACSA).



The US expressed its desire to assist in modernising Bangladesh armed forces and also agreed to continue discussion over lifting US sanction on Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and its certain past and incumbent officials. Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and US Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Ambassador Bonnie Denise Jenkins led their respective delegations at the daylong dialogue.



These agreements are essential to enable a closer defence relationship, expand opportunities for defence trade, information sharing, and military-to-military cooperation between two countries, the meeting observed. The day-long meeting covered areas like UN Peacekeeping, Bangladesh US Security Cooperation including cooperation in military training, maritime security, proposed defence agreements, defence purchase and capacity development etc, regional issues like Rohingya, Indo-Pacific Strategy (IPS), and counterterrorism and civilian security cooperation.



Among the countries with which Bangladesh now interacts in global trade and politics, India and Russia are said to have special relations with Bangladesh. India, its immediate neighbour and the erstwhile Soviet Union having Moscow as the capital and Russia its bastion, were main powerful allies to rally round Bangladesh exile government, which conducted the ninth-month-long Liberation War 1971 fought on guerrilla tactics until the victory.



China supported Pakistan and opposed Bangladesh Liberation War while the US actively opposed Bangladesh and at the fag end of the war, US sent its Seventh Fleet to the Indian Ocean in an order to quell advancing Indo-Bangladesh forces against Pakistan Occupation forces. China supplied all sophisticated weapons to Pakistan army while the Soviet Union armed Bangladesh guerrilla Freedom Fighters (Mukti Jodda in local terms) with modern weapons. Indian army helped Mukti Joddas to train up in different camps in India and supplied primary weapons and explosives.



However, years after the independence of Bangladesh, China and the US perhaps realises that their policy during Bangladesh Liberation War was not proper. Henry Kissinger, the then US Secretary of State recently said the US role under President Richard Nixon during Bangladesh Liberation War was a political misjudgement. Though, the Kissinger's statement came recently, the US perhaps realized the misjudgement immediately after the independence of Bangladesh and established diplomatic relations on May 18, 1972,



However, Kissinger like statement was not available from any Chinese officials so far. But Chinese gesture of cooperation towards Bangladesh depicts that they have realized that their tilting towards Pakistan in 1971 hurt Bangladesh sentiments. China established diplomatic relations with Bangladesh after the assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on August 15, 1975. China and Bangladesh established diplomatic relations in January 1976.



Gradually both the US and China now have become greatest development and trade partners respectively of Bangladesh, a country which they didn't want to see to come to being. However, Bangladesh has been equally interacting with dignity and honour with all of these giant countries who are involved in regional and global politics since 1971. Bangladesh has also excellent diplomatic and economic ties with US, Canada, Britain, Germany, France, Switzerland, Australia, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Iran and other Middle eastern and Gulf countries.



Relations between Bangladesh and India have strengthened since 1996, when Awami League led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina voted to power. The relations intensified when Sheikh Hasina returned to power again winning landslide electoral victory in December 2008 to stay in power till today winning two consecutive largely boycotted polls in 2014 and 2019.



Both the countries solved many contentious issues including river water sharing, demarcation of border and swapping of enclaves. However, there are still some issues including sharing of Teesta River water yet to be solved. The two countries signed several transit, transshipment and connectivity deal prompting cross border trades. They have also solved cross border insurgency problems evicting camps of insurgents of either countries from their soils.



During Bangladesh Liberation War, several thousand Indian soldiers were killed while fighting along with Bangladesh Mukti Joddas against Pakistani forces. Bangladesh honours all the Bangladesh and Indian martyrs who laid their lives during the war. Immediately after the war, Soviet Union sent a salvage team to clear sunken ships from Chittagong port channel in order make the port operation.al During the year long salvage operation a member of the Soviet salvage team was killed when a hidden mine exploded. The soldier was buried at an important road intersection of the port and many people pay homage to the grave on his anniversary of martyrdom.



Bangladesh also maintained warm relations with Russia and involved it for setting up Rooppur nuclear power plant at Ishwardi, in Pabna district. In the same time it is trying to contribute more to world peace sending more troops to UN peacekeeping motions. Bangladesh is also playing a pivotal role to mitigate people's suffering in the wake of the intensifying global warming.

The writer is Business Editor,

The Daily Observer













