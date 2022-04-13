Video
Lightning kills one in Moulvibazar

Published : Wednesday, 13 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112
Our Correspondent

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR, Apr 12:  A man was killed and two others were injured in a lightning strike in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Monday.
The deceased was identified as Moschoddor  Miah, 25, son of Hamid Miah, a resident of Kawargaon Village under Adampur Union in the upazila. He was a local carpenter.
Locals said a lightning struck Moschoddor when he was adjusting the porch roof of his house with tin around 1:30 pm, leaving the man dead on the spot and nearby Farid and Uttam injured.
The injured men received first aid from Kamalganj Upazila Health Complex.
Officer- in-Charge of Kamalganj Police Station Abdur Razzaque said police recovered the body.
The victim's family will get financial assistance from the government, confirmed Kamalganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer Ashekul Haque.


