Lightning kills one in Moulvibazar

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR, Apr 12: A man was killed and two others were injured in a lightning strike in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Moschoddor Miah, 25, son of Hamid Miah, a resident of Kawargaon Village under Adampur Union in the upazila. He was a local carpenter.

Locals said a lightning struck Moschoddor when he was adjusting the porch roof of his house with tin around 1:30 pm, leaving the man dead on the spot and nearby Farid and Uttam injured.

The injured men received first aid from Kamalganj Upazila Health Complex.

Officer- in-Charge of Kamalganj Police Station Abdur Razzaque said police recovered the body.

The victim's family will get financial assistance from the government, confirmed Kamalganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer Ashekul Haque.











