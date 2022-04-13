Video
Wednesday, 13 April, 2022
Countryside

Two women killed in road mishaps

Published : Wednesday, 13 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 115
Our Correspondents

Two women including a college girl have been killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Manikganj and Rangamati, on Sunday.
MANIKGANJ: A college student was killed in a road accident in Saturia Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Swapna Akter, 18, daughter of Abdul Halim Mia, a resident of Aynapur Village under Tilli Union in the upazila.
Police and local sources said a pick-up van coming from behind hit Swapna Akhter in Tilli Bridge area in the afternoon while she was on her way to college, which left the girl seriously injured.
Locals rescued her, but she succumbed to her injuries on the way to a local hospital.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Saturia Police Station (PS) Ashraful Alam confirmed the      incident.
KAPTAI, RANGAMATI: A woman was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Kaptai Upazila of the district on Sunday.
The deceased was identified as Parul Das, 50, wife of Makhon Das, a resident of Patharghata area in Chattogram City.
The injured persons are: Makhon Das, 62, husband of the deceased, and Jamal Hossain, 25, a resident of Kodalar area in Rangunia Upazila of the district.  
Chandraghona PS OC Iqbal Bahar Chowdhury said a sand-laden truck hit two motorcycles and an auto-rickshaw after its driver lost control over the steering at Ferry Ghat in Raikhali Union of the upazila at around 4:30pm, leaving three people seriously injured.
Locals rescued the injured, but Parul succumbed to her injuries on the way to Chandraghona Christian Hospital
Of the injured, Parul succumbed to her injuries in a hospital.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
The other injured are now undergoing treatment at Chandraghona Christian Hospital.


