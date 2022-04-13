Three killed as train rams human hauler in Tangail

TANGAIL, Apr 12: Three persons were killed in a road accident in Kalhati Upazila of the district on Monday. It occurred at about 1:30 pm in Hatiya area.

The deceased were identified as Tayebul Islam, 43, son of Md Hamid Mia of Garotto Village in Ghatail Upazila, his daughter Tahmina Begum, 24, and Grandson Md Tawhid of eight months.

The information was confirmed by Mostafizur Rahman, team leader of Alenga Fire Services and Civil Defence.

He said, Tayebul Islam was returning to his village along with his daughter and grandson by his battery-run auto-rickshaw from daughter's father-in-law's house of Hatiya, and when his auto reached the Hatiya Rail crossing, Jamalpur Express train coming from Dhaka hit it, leaving Tayebul and Towhid dead on the spot. Tahmina died on the way to Tangail General Hospital.

Tangail Railway Police In-Charge Md Saiful Islam said, after legal processing, bodies were handed over to the family.












