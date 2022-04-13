Two get life term for killing in two districts

A man and a college student get life-term imprisonment on Monday on charge of killing in separate cases in two districts.

BOGURA: A court in the district on Monday sentenced a man to life-term of imprisonment for killing his wife in Kahalu Upazila in 2006.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Habiba Mandal handed down the verdict at around 1pm.

The condemned convict is Budu Mandal, 43, son of late Mechher Ali, a resident of Ulkha Village in Kahalu Upazila of the district.

The court also fined him Tk 20,000, and in default, he has to suffer one more year in jail.

According to the prosecution, Budu Mandal, a van-puller, married to Alfa Khatun in 2001. The couple had often been locked into altercations over various issues since the marriage.

However, neighbours found the body of Alfa Khatun in the house in the morning on February 6, 2006.

Following this, police recovered the body and arrested Budu Mandal.

Budu Mandal confessed of killing his wife. Police submitted the charge-sheet to the court.

Later, the judge pronounced the verdict on Monday noon.

SATKHIRA: A court sentenced life term to a college student in Assasuni Upazila of the district on Monday.

The verdict was delivered by Senior District and Sessions Judge Sheikh Mofizur Rahman.

Convict Mobashwir Hossain, 21, is a student of Assasuni Degree College.

The court also fined him Tk 20,000, in default to suffer two years more in jail.

Mobashwir became fugitive after getting release on a bail.

Mobashwir killed his classmate Chandra Shekhar in a shrimp enclosure on October 18 in 2020 for exposing his love affair with a girl.

On October 20, convict's father Shankar Sarker filed a case against unknown people with Assasuni PS.

Police arrested Mobashwir from a house in Satkhira Town at night on October 21.

On May 31 last year, Officer-in-Charge of Assasuni PS Golam Kabir submitted a chargesheet against Mobashwir as the only accused.











