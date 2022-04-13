Hailstorm hits Bijoynagar



A damaged paddy field in Bijoynagar Upazila of Laxmipur District. photo: observer

Nine unions except Singerbill Union were hit severely. Many people were injured.

Zahirul Islam, AGM of Palli Bidyut in the upazila, said, about 300-400 trees were uprooted by the wind. A total of 20 electricity poles, 150 meters, and 20 transformers were damaged while powerlines were torn in about 45 spots. It will be possible to fully restore the power connection by tomorrow, he added.

According to field sources, the damaged paddy fields were supposed to be harvested soon.

Seeing their vandalised paddy fields, farmers started to cry.

When contacted over mobile phone, Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Sabbir Ahmed said, paddy fields of about 100 hectares (ha) have been damaged in Budhanti, Chandura Char Islampur and Harashpur unions; and another about 50 ha of other crops including vegetables have been destroyed.

When contacted, Upazila Nirbahi Officer AH Irfan Uddin Ahmed said, three teams including a team from the agriculture office, are working in the affected areas from morning.

Some 97 small and big houses were damaged in the upazila, he added.

A list of all victims is being prepared, and the government will provide incentives to them, he maintained.











