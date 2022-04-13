Four nabbed with drugs in Joypurhat, Noakhali

Four people have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in two districts- Joypurhat and Noakhali, on Sunday and Monday.

JOYPURHAT: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a drug dealers along with 4kg 700 grams of hemp from Panchbbi Upazila of the district on Monday.

The arrested person is Shamsul Alam, 32, son of Abdus Samad, a resident of Koktara Village under Balighata Union in Panchbib Upazila.

RAB Joypurhat Camp Company Commander Major Hasan Mahmud said on information, a team of the elite force led by its Squad Commander Assistant Superintend of Police Masud Rana conducted a drive on the Panchbibi-Hili Road in Koktara area at noon, and arrested Shamsul along with the hemp.

The arrested confessed his involvement in drug dealing in the area during primary interrogation.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed with Panchbibi Police Station (PS) in this connection, the RAB official added.

NOAKHALI: Police arrested three people along with 18 kilograms of hemp from Sonaimuri Upazila in the district on Sunday night.

The arrested persons are Nazrul Islam, 34, son of late Nurul Haque, Abbas Uddin, 55, son of late Abdul Hye, and Zakir Hossain, 40, son of Abdul Munaf, residents of Charua Village in Kosba Upazila of Brahmanbaria District.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sonaimuri PS Harun ar Rashid said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Dwashimpara Kolabagan Bypass Road area a at night, and arrested the trio along with the hemp.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against the arrested with Sonaimuri PS in this connection, the OC added.









