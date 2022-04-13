Programmes taken to celebrate Pahela Baishakh in Khulna



Women buyers at a shop in Khulna City to buy Baishakhi dresses. photo: observer

Meanwhile, People, especially women, thronged city's different markets to buy Baishakhi clothes for their near and dear ones. While visiting Zalil Market in the city, this reporter witnessed a good number of women at the shops to buy 'Baishakhi Saree' at noon.

Khulna District administration, different socio-cultural organizations and political parties has taken several programmes marking the 'Pahela Baishakh' in the city.

Khulna District administration will begin the day with a colourful procession that will start from Shaheed Hadis Park and wills end at deputy commissioner office.

Khulna Shishu Academy will arrange different competition marking the Bangla New Year.

On April 13, folk song and dance competition will be held at 'Ka' group belonging to nursery group to class five group and six to ten grader under 'Kha' group .

Afterward, a discussion meeting about the heritage and history of Bangl- New Year will be held at the Shishu Academy followed by a cultural programme and prize distribution ceremony.

Khulna District Jail and 'Shishu Paribar'(Orphanage) will organize cultural programmes on their own premises while various handicraft items made by prisoners will be exhibited on the jail premises.

All educational institutions including Khulna University (KU), Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) will celebrate colourful 'Pahela Baishakh.'

Sammilito Sangskritik Jote, Udichi, Students of Fine Arts Discipline of Khulna University (KU) will bring out a colourful procession (Mangal Shovajatra), discussion meeting and cultural programme.'

Awami League, BNP, Jatiya Party, Sammiltya Sankskritik Jote, Khulna Union of Journalists (KUJ), among others, will celebrate Pahela Baishakh.

Deputy Commissioner of Md Moniruzzaman Talukder told The Daily Observer, District Administration will celebrate Pahela Baishakh in a limited scale excluding 'Panta Utsab' and cultural programme due to the holy month of Ramadan.

Meanwhile, Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) has taken three-tire security measures on the 'Pahela Baishakh.'

KMP would be deployed over 2000 members of law-enforcement agencies on 'Pahela Boishakh' in the city for ensuring peaceful celebration of Shubha Bangla Nababarsha.

Plain cloth police, mobile petrol team, and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) will be deployed, and huge electronic devices including close circuit cameras have been set up to mark the 'Pahela Baishakh.'

Additional Commissioner of KMP Rakibul Islam said on Monday that KMP has taken three-tire security measures on the 'Pahela Baishakh.'











KHULNA, Apr 12: Preparations has been completed to celebrate 'Pahela Baishakh,' the first day of the Bangla Nababarsha-1429, amid traditional festivities on April 14 next.Meanwhile, People, especially women, thronged city's different markets to buy Baishakhi clothes for their near and dear ones. While visiting Zalil Market in the city, this reporter witnessed a good number of women at the shops to buy 'Baishakhi Saree' at noon.Khulna District administration, different socio-cultural organizations and political parties has taken several programmes marking the 'Pahela Baishakh' in the city.Khulna District administration will begin the day with a colourful procession that will start from Shaheed Hadis Park and wills end at deputy commissioner office.Khulna Shishu Academy will arrange different competition marking the Bangla New Year.On April 13, folk song and dance competition will be held at 'Ka' group belonging to nursery group to class five group and six to ten grader under 'Kha' group .Afterward, a discussion meeting about the heritage and history of Bangl- New Year will be held at the Shishu Academy followed by a cultural programme and prize distribution ceremony.Khulna District Jail and 'Shishu Paribar'(Orphanage) will organize cultural programmes on their own premises while various handicraft items made by prisoners will be exhibited on the jail premises.All educational institutions including Khulna University (KU), Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) will celebrate colourful 'Pahela Baishakh.'Sammilito Sangskritik Jote, Udichi, Students of Fine Arts Discipline of Khulna University (KU) will bring out a colourful procession (Mangal Shovajatra), discussion meeting and cultural programme.'Awami League, BNP, Jatiya Party, Sammiltya Sankskritik Jote, Khulna Union of Journalists (KUJ), among others, will celebrate Pahela Baishakh.Deputy Commissioner of Md Moniruzzaman Talukder told The Daily Observer, District Administration will celebrate Pahela Baishakh in a limited scale excluding 'Panta Utsab' and cultural programme due to the holy month of Ramadan.Meanwhile, Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) has taken three-tire security measures on the 'Pahela Baishakh.'KMP would be deployed over 2000 members of law-enforcement agencies on 'Pahela Boishakh' in the city for ensuring peaceful celebration of Shubha Bangla Nababarsha.Plain cloth police, mobile petrol team, and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) will be deployed, and huge electronic devices including close circuit cameras have been set up to mark the 'Pahela Baishakh.'Additional Commissioner of KMP Rakibul Islam said on Monday that KMP has taken three-tire security measures on the 'Pahela Baishakh.'