Two women ‘commit suicide’ at Ishwardi

PABNA, Apr 12: Two women have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in Ishwardi Upazila of the district on Sunday.

A housewife has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself on the day.

Deceased Sharmin Khatun was the wife of Sohag Hossain, a resident of Sardapara Village under Pakshi Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Sharmin had an altercation with her husband over the family issues. As a sequel to it, she committed suicide by hanging herself out of huff with her husband.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Rooppur Atomic Police Outpost In-Charge Sub-Inspector (SI) Atkiul Islam confirmed the incident.

On the other hand, a housewife reportedly committed suicide by drinking poison in Ishwardi Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Ashiya Khatun, 25, wife of Majiyanur Rahman, a resident of Babulchara Village under Sahapur Union in the upazila.

Ishwardi Police Station SI Mukul Moiya said Ashiya had been suffering from various diseases for long.

As she could not bear the pain anymore, Ashiya drank poison in the house on Sunday while her family members were unaware of it.

Being informed, police recovered the body, the SI added.











