Wednesday, 13 April, 2022, 5:18 AM
Home Countryside

Agri-incentives given to marginal farmers to recoup losses

Published : Wednesday, 13 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 114
Our Correspondents

At least 5050 small and marginal farmers received fertiliser and seed of Aush paddy free of cost as Kharip-1 season incentives on Monday.
Under the agriculture incentive programme, these incentives have been given so that the farmers can recoup their losses because of Covid-19 and natural disasters.  
KISHOREGANJ: Fertiliser and seed were distributed free of cost among 2,300 famers of 10 unions in Pakundia Upazila of the district on Sunday.
To distribute the agriculture incentives, a function was arranged with UNO Rozlin Shahid Chowhdury in the chair. Kishoreganj-2 Constituency MP Nur Mohammad was present as chief guest.
Among others, Pakundia Upazila Chairman Md Rafiqul Islam Renu, Pakundia Municipality Mayor Nazrul Islam Akanda, Upazila Vice-Chairman Abdur Rashid Jewel, Female Vice-Chairman Shamsunnahar, Upazila Agriculture Officer Abdullah-al-Mamun spoke at the function.
Speakers stressed the need of good seed and fertiliser for the development of agriculture in the locality.
Recipients included 200 farmers of Jangalis Union, 200 of Pakundia Municipaily, 200 of Charfaradi Union, 290 of Agarasindur Union, 220 of Burudia Union, 300 of Patuabhanga Union, 230 of Narandi Union, 120 of Hossaindi Union, 250 of Chandipasha Union, and 290 farmers of Sukai Union. They each got 20kg DAP fertiliser, 10kg MOP fertiliser and 5kg seed.
NALITABARI, SHERPUR: A total of 950 small and marginal farmers got fertiliser and seed of Aush paddy free of cost as Kharip-1 season incentives in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Monday morning.
The incentive distribution function was organized by the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) in association with the upazila administration.
Acting Upazila Chairman Alhajj Aminul Islam was present as chief guest at the function held on the upazila premises. It was presided over by Nalitabari Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Helena Parvin.
DAE Officer Wasim Rahman and Upazila Awami League General Secretary Fazlul Haq were present as special guests.
Each recipient got 5kg seed, 20kg DAP, and 10 kg MOP.
GURUDASPUR, NATORE:  1,800 small and marginal farmers in the upazila received seed and fertiliser on Monday morning.
The recipients are from six unions and Gurudaspur Municipality.
The incentive distribution function was jointly organized by the upazila administration and the DAE in the auditorium of Upazila Parishad.
Natore-4 Constituency MP and District Awami League President Prof Md Abdul Kuddus was present as chief guest at the function presided over by UNO Md Tamal Hossain.


