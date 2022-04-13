Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 13 April, 2022, 5:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

PSG's Sergio Ramos wants five more years at the top

Published : Wednesday, 13 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 104

PARIS, APR 12: Paris Saint-Germain's veteran Spanish defender Sergio Ramos would like to play four or five more years of top-level football before retiring, according to an interview he gave to Prime Video.
The 36-year-old Ramos joined PSG in July after winning the Champions League four times with Real Madrid, the 2010 World Cup and two European Championships with Spain.
"I'd like to play between four and five years at the top before moving on to a new experience," Ramos told the Ligue 1 broadcaster.
"I've signed for two years here at Paris Saint-Germain and we are going to try and make that three years, one more, and then we'll see.
"As long as I can hold out physically, I believe I can remain focussed," he said.
Since his arrival in Ligue 1 he has struggled with calf problems that saw him miss the first five months of the season.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bayern aim to 'punish' Villarreal's missed chances
PSG's Sergio Ramos wants five more years at the top
Real will not under-estimate Chelsea says Ancelotti
Australia's Victoria state to host 'bold' 2026 Commonwealth Games
Platini and Blatter fraud trial set for June
BGF accord warm reception to talented gymnasts
Hockey players report for camp
Ashwin's sacrificed wicket alerts two more overseas players   


Latest News
Kremlin critic sentenced to 15 days in jail
Zelensky accuses Russian troops of 'hundreds of rapes'
PM orders taking steps to maintain risk-free foreign debt limit
BNP's ACC exercise just an ill-effort to hide its graft: Quader
Bangladesh-India fraternity is written with blood: Hasan
Putin dismisses killings in Ukraine's Bucha as 'fake'
Photographer Pascal Molliere jailed for sexually assaulting actress
BNP hosts iftar for foreign diplomats
Hi-Tech Park's foundation-stone laid in Keraniganj
Two sentenced to death for killing school boy in Shariatpur
Most Read News
Sergio Ramos wants five more years at the top
SSC, HSC exams of 2023 to be held on shortened syllabuses
Kremlin critic sentenced to 15 days in jail
E-commerce thrives in Bangladesh rapidly
Eight killed in Mexico City gun attack
Ukraine says Russian attack in the east 'will begin soon'
BD sees Pakistan situation as internal matter
25 killed as tropical storm hits Philippines
Advance train tickets from Apr 23
53 arrested from Dhaka for extortion, mugging: RAB
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft