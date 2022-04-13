Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 13 April, 2022, 5:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Platini and Blatter fraud trial set for June

Published : Wednesday, 13 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106

LAUSANNE, APR 12: Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter and former UEFA chief Michel Platini will appear before Swiss prosecutors on charges of fraud between 8-22 June, the criminal court concerned said Tuesday.
This will be the final hearing in a long-running saga that began in 2011 and stems from a payment from FIFA to Platini of 2 million Swiss franc (1.8m euros) for consultancy services.
Platini's services date from 1998 to 2002 when he had a 300,000 Swiss franc per year deal, payment for which was only made eight years later.
The pair are being investigated  for "disloyal management", "breach of trust" and "forgery of securities".
Blatter was forced to stand down in 2015 and the governing body of world football banned him for eight years, later reduced to six.
The three-time Ballon d'Or winner Platini was suspended from all football-related activities for four years.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bayern aim to 'punish' Villarreal's missed chances
PSG's Sergio Ramos wants five more years at the top
Real will not under-estimate Chelsea says Ancelotti
Australia's Victoria state to host 'bold' 2026 Commonwealth Games
Platini and Blatter fraud trial set for June
BGF accord warm reception to talented gymnasts
Hockey players report for camp
Ashwin's sacrificed wicket alerts two more overseas players   


Latest News
Kremlin critic sentenced to 15 days in jail
Zelensky accuses Russian troops of 'hundreds of rapes'
PM orders taking steps to maintain risk-free foreign debt limit
BNP's ACC exercise just an ill-effort to hide its graft: Quader
Bangladesh-India fraternity is written with blood: Hasan
Putin dismisses killings in Ukraine's Bucha as 'fake'
Photographer Pascal Molliere jailed for sexually assaulting actress
BNP hosts iftar for foreign diplomats
Hi-Tech Park's foundation-stone laid in Keraniganj
Two sentenced to death for killing school boy in Shariatpur
Most Read News
Sergio Ramos wants five more years at the top
SSC, HSC exams of 2023 to be held on shortened syllabuses
Kremlin critic sentenced to 15 days in jail
E-commerce thrives in Bangladesh rapidly
Eight killed in Mexico City gun attack
Ukraine says Russian attack in the east 'will begin soon'
BD sees Pakistan situation as internal matter
25 killed as tropical storm hits Philippines
Advance train tickets from Apr 23
53 arrested from Dhaka for extortion, mugging: RAB
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft