Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 13 April, 2022, 5:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

BGF accord warm reception to talented gymnasts

Published : Wednesday, 13 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 147

BGF accord warm reception to talented gymnasts

BGF accord warm reception to talented gymnasts

Bangladesh Gymnastics Federation (BGF) has accorded a warm reception to the talented gymnasts of the Bangabandhu 5th Central South Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championship-2021.
State Minister for Youth and Sports Mohammad Zahid Ahsan Russel, MP, was present as the chief guest at the reception ceremony, presided over by the BGF's president Sheikh Bashir Ahmed Mamun held on Tuesday at conference room of National Sports Council in the city.
Youth and Sports Secretary Mesbah Uddin was also present there as the special guest.
The State Minister congratulated all the participating players, coaches and officials for the good results of Bangladesh team in the International Gymnastics Competition and at the same time he hoped that this success would continue in the future as well.
Russel said that the history of success in the field of sports is being written one after another due to the unwavering support, overall cooperation and strong direction of the Prime Minister.
BGF's president Sheikh Bashir Ahmed Mamun said "It was an international competition in where a strong team like India was among the six participating countries. That is why winning the award from there is a great achievement for us."
The prominent sports organizer also said that "The gymnasts of Bangladesh will be able to achieve more success if they get proper patronage."
The Bangabandhu 5th Central South Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championship, the International Gymnastics Competition, was held on October 26-31 last year marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Six countries including host Bangladesh took part in this competition. The other countries are Uzbekistan, India, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
In that international competition, Bangladesh Gymnastics team won bronze medal as a teamevent. Host gymnast Rajiv Chakma also won a silver medal in the floor exercise competition and a bronze medal in the vaulting table competition. Bonfuli Chakma won a bronze medal in the women's vaulting table competition.
Bangladesh team was given a cash prize of Taka one lakh for winning the team event bronze medal at the reception ceremony. The members of the Bangladesh team are Abu Saeed Rafi, Rajib Chakma, Sajid Haque and Prenthai.
Rajib Chakma received a cash prize of Taka one lakh for winning a silver medal and more Taka sixty thousand for winning a bronze medal.
Female gymnast Bonfuli Chakma was given a cash prize of Taka sixty thousand for winning a bronze medal in the competition. Besides, the coaches and officials of the federation were given cash prize money of Taka one lakh and ninety thousand.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bayern aim to 'punish' Villarreal's missed chances
PSG's Sergio Ramos wants five more years at the top
Real will not under-estimate Chelsea says Ancelotti
Australia's Victoria state to host 'bold' 2026 Commonwealth Games
Platini and Blatter fraud trial set for June
BGF accord warm reception to talented gymnasts
Hockey players report for camp
Ashwin's sacrificed wicket alerts two more overseas players   


Latest News
Kremlin critic sentenced to 15 days in jail
Zelensky accuses Russian troops of 'hundreds of rapes'
PM orders taking steps to maintain risk-free foreign debt limit
BNP's ACC exercise just an ill-effort to hide its graft: Quader
Bangladesh-India fraternity is written with blood: Hasan
Putin dismisses killings in Ukraine's Bucha as 'fake'
Photographer Pascal Molliere jailed for sexually assaulting actress
BNP hosts iftar for foreign diplomats
Hi-Tech Park's foundation-stone laid in Keraniganj
Two sentenced to death for killing school boy in Shariatpur
Most Read News
Sergio Ramos wants five more years at the top
SSC, HSC exams of 2023 to be held on shortened syllabuses
Kremlin critic sentenced to 15 days in jail
E-commerce thrives in Bangladesh rapidly
Eight killed in Mexico City gun attack
Ukraine says Russian attack in the east 'will begin soon'
BD sees Pakistan situation as internal matter
25 killed as tropical storm hits Philippines
Advance train tickets from Apr 23
53 arrested from Dhaka for extortion, mugging: RAB
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft