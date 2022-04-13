

BGF accord warm reception to talented gymnasts

State Minister for Youth and Sports Mohammad Zahid Ahsan Russel, MP, was present as the chief guest at the reception ceremony, presided over by the BGF's president Sheikh Bashir Ahmed Mamun held on Tuesday at conference room of National Sports Council in the city.

Youth and Sports Secretary Mesbah Uddin was also present there as the special guest.

The State Minister congratulated all the participating players, coaches and officials for the good results of Bangladesh team in the International Gymnastics Competition and at the same time he hoped that this success would continue in the future as well.

Russel said that the history of success in the field of sports is being written one after another due to the unwavering support, overall cooperation and strong direction of the Prime Minister.

BGF's president Sheikh Bashir Ahmed Mamun said "It was an international competition in where a strong team like India was among the six participating countries. That is why winning the award from there is a great achievement for us."

The prominent sports organizer also said that "The gymnasts of Bangladesh will be able to achieve more success if they get proper patronage."

The Bangabandhu 5th Central South Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championship, the International Gymnastics Competition, was held on October 26-31 last year marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Six countries including host Bangladesh took part in this competition. The other countries are Uzbekistan, India, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

In that international competition, Bangladesh Gymnastics team won bronze medal as a teamevent. Host gymnast Rajiv Chakma also won a silver medal in the floor exercise competition and a bronze medal in the vaulting table competition. Bonfuli Chakma won a bronze medal in the women's vaulting table competition.

Bangladesh team was given a cash prize of Taka one lakh for winning the team event bronze medal at the reception ceremony. The members of the Bangladesh team are Abu Saeed Rafi, Rajib Chakma, Sajid Haque and Prenthai.

Rajib Chakma received a cash prize of Taka one lakh for winning a silver medal and more Taka sixty thousand for winning a bronze medal.

Female gymnast Bonfuli Chakma was given a cash prize of Taka sixty thousand for winning a bronze medal in the competition. Besides, the coaches and officials of the federation were given cash prize money of Taka one lakh and ninety thousand. -BSS











Bangladesh Gymnastics Federation (BGF) has accorded a warm reception to the talented gymnasts of the Bangabandhu 5th Central South Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championship-2021.State Minister for Youth and Sports Mohammad Zahid Ahsan Russel, MP, was present as the chief guest at the reception ceremony, presided over by the BGF's president Sheikh Bashir Ahmed Mamun held on Tuesday at conference room of National Sports Council in the city.Youth and Sports Secretary Mesbah Uddin was also present there as the special guest.The State Minister congratulated all the participating players, coaches and officials for the good results of Bangladesh team in the International Gymnastics Competition and at the same time he hoped that this success would continue in the future as well.Russel said that the history of success in the field of sports is being written one after another due to the unwavering support, overall cooperation and strong direction of the Prime Minister.BGF's president Sheikh Bashir Ahmed Mamun said "It was an international competition in where a strong team like India was among the six participating countries. That is why winning the award from there is a great achievement for us."The prominent sports organizer also said that "The gymnasts of Bangladesh will be able to achieve more success if they get proper patronage."The Bangabandhu 5th Central South Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championship, the International Gymnastics Competition, was held on October 26-31 last year marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.Six countries including host Bangladesh took part in this competition. The other countries are Uzbekistan, India, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.In that international competition, Bangladesh Gymnastics team won bronze medal as a teamevent. Host gymnast Rajiv Chakma also won a silver medal in the floor exercise competition and a bronze medal in the vaulting table competition. Bonfuli Chakma won a bronze medal in the women's vaulting table competition.Bangladesh team was given a cash prize of Taka one lakh for winning the team event bronze medal at the reception ceremony. The members of the Bangladesh team are Abu Saeed Rafi, Rajib Chakma, Sajid Haque and Prenthai.Rajib Chakma received a cash prize of Taka one lakh for winning a silver medal and more Taka sixty thousand for winning a bronze medal.Female gymnast Bonfuli Chakma was given a cash prize of Taka sixty thousand for winning a bronze medal in the competition. Besides, the coaches and officials of the federation were given cash prize money of Taka one lakh and ninety thousand. -BSS