Hockey players report for camp

The preliminary selected hockey players reported on Tuesday for the training camp ahead of the two upcoming international events.

Talking to BSS today, Bangladesh Hockey Federation's (BHF) acting general secretary Mohammad Yousuf said among the preliminary selected 36 players, nine players of Bangladesh Navy could not report on Tuesday though it's expected that they would report by today (Wednesday) morning to Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistan where the field exercise would commence under the supervision of Malaysian coach Iman Gobinathan Krishnamurthy.

Earlier, on Sunday last, BHF announced a 36-man preliminary squad for their Asian Games 2022 qualifiers in Thailand from May 6 to 15 and the Men's Asia Cup in Indonesia from May 23 to June 1.

Those who were called for the camp are Biplob Kujur, Abu Sayeed Nippon, Asim Ghope, Nuruzzaman Noyon, Khorshedur Rahman, Farhd Ahmed Shitul, Ashraful Islam, Sohanur Rahman Sabuz, Mehedi Hasan, Rezaul Karim Babu, Shafiul Alam Shishir, Sarwar Morshed Shaon, Khaled Mahmud Rakib, Monoj Babu, Amirul Islam, Sarwar Hossain, Roman Sarkar, Naim Uddin, Fazle Hossain Rabbi, Prince Lal Samanta, Raju Ahmed Topu, Abed Uddin, Khalilur Rahman Hridoy, Al Nahian Shubho, Ripon Kumar Mohanta, Ahsan Habib, Rasel Mahmud Jimmy, Milon Hossain, Pushkor Khisha Mimo, Arshad Hossain, Deen Islam Emon, Rakibul Hasan Robi(Jr), Mahabub Hossain, Rajib Das, Rakibul Hasan Rakib, Mainul Islam Kowshik. -BSS









