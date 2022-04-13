Razib emerges unbeaten champion in Int'l rating chess



GM Enamul Hossain Razib of SAIF Sporting Club receiving in the Int'l Rating Chess tournament award on Tuesday. photo: BCF

GM Ziaur Rahman of Bangladesh Police became unbeaten runner-up and FM Khandekar Aminul Islam of Bangladesh Navy finished third in the meet.

GM Razib, GM Zia and FM Kh. Amin earned 7.5 points each after 9th round games. In the Cut Buchholz of tie-breaking system GM Razib became champion, GM Zia became runner-up and FM Kh Amin finished third position.

Three players earned seven points each and their position were decided in tie-breaking system. Among them IM Mohammad Minhaz Uddin of Bangladesh Navy became fourth, FM Sheikh Nasir Ahmed of Bangladesh Navy became fifth and FM Syed Mahfuzur Rahman of Janata Bank Officer Welfare Society became sixth.

Seven players earned 6.5 points each. Their positions after tie-breaking system are 7th- FM Md Saif Uddin Lavlu of Titas Club, 8th- FM Mehdi Hasan Parag of Bangladesh Police, 9th- CM Shawket Bin Osman Shaon of Shahin Chess Club, 10th-CM Manon Reja Neer of Uttara Central Chess Club, 11th- Abzid Rahman of Leonine Chess Club, 12th-Abdullah Al Raison and 13th-CM Jamal Uddin of Sultana Kamal Smirity Pathagar.

Asif Mahmud of Leonine Chess Club became 14th, IM Mohammad Fahad Rahman of Bangladesh Police finished 15th, Sakline Mostafa Sajid of Sheikh Russel Chess Club became 16th, CM Mathtabuddin Ahmed of Bangladesh Navy became 17th and FM Mohammad Javed of Bangladesh Navy became 18th with six points each.

Special prizes are best woman WFM Noshin Anjum, second best woman Warsia Khusbu, Under-16 Nusrat Jahan Alo, Under-14 Wadifa Ahmed, Under-12 Neelava Choudhury, best rating 1600 to 1999 Feroz Ahmed and Sariatullah, best 1001 to 1599 Preetam Barua and Mohammad Shahadat Hossain and best unrated Ratan Kumar Chakma.

The ninth or last round games were held today (Tuesday) with GM Razib drew with GM Zia, FM Kh. Amin beat FM Lavlu, FM Nasir split point with CM Neer, IM Minhaz beat Masum, FM Mahfuz beat Tutl, CM Jamal split point with CM Shaon, IM Fahad split point with Ariful, FM Parag beat Avik, CM Mahtab split point with CM Dihan, Asif split point with WFM Noshin, Abzid beat Din Mohammad, FM Javed split point with Sariatulla and Raison defeated CM Sohel.

The prize distribution ceremony was held after the competition. Champion GM Razib received Taka fifty thousand, runner-up Ziaur Rahman received Taka thirty thousand and third place finishers FM Kh Amin received Taka twenty thousand.

A total of taka two lac cash prize were given to winners. The event was held in nine round Swiss-League system and 137 players participated in the meet. BSS











