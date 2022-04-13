Video
Khaled fined for throwing ball to Verreynne

Published : Wednesday, 13 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 147
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh pacer Khaled Ahmed had been fined 15 per cent of his match fee after he breached the ICC Code of Conduct during the second Test against South Africa in Port Elizabeth, says an ICC media release.
The incident occurred in the 95th over of South Africa's first innings on the second day when Kyle Verreynne hit the ball back towards Ahmed. The bowler then threw it towards Verreynne in an inappropriate and dangerous manner, hitting him on the right glove.
Khaled therefore, was found guilty of breaching Article 2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "throwing a ball at or near a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other third person in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an international match."
The Level- 1 breach meant Ahmed will also have one demerit point added to his disciplinary record - it's his first offence in a 24-month period.
On-field umpires Marais Erasmus and Allahudien Paleker, third umpire Adrian Holdstock and fourth official Bongani Jele levelled the charges. Khaled admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft.







