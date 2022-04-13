Video
Bangladesh eyeing top place in Asiad Hockey qualifier

Published : Wednesday, 13 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 146
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh national hockey team's Malaysian coach Gobinathan Krishnamurthy said that he and the boys were dreaming of becoming champions of the Asian Games Hockey Qualifying stage. The coach made the comment before the 36-member hockey preliminary quad begin the residential camp at BKSP.
The residential camp with the national hockey players had begun on Tuesday. Alike the previous time, the practice is taking place in BKSP.
After the Champions Trophy, the Bangladesh team did well in the Asian Cup qualifying stage under the guidance of coach Gopinathan. That is why BHF put its trust on the coach for the Asian Games in China as well.
The coach said, "This team had won the Asia Cup qualifiers in Indonesia. Hopefully, the boys will continue the success in Thailand."
He hinted at becoming a direct champion in the qualifier.
"I want to make Bangladesh champions this time too. That's possible. The players in the team are also excited. The team needs to be prepared by keeping the fitness level right for these few days."
The camp is to prepare the boys for the two upcoming international events, Asian Games Hockey Qualifying Tournament scheduled to be played from 6 to 15 May in Thailand and the Asia Cup Hockey scheduled for 23 May to June 1 in Indonesia.
If the boys can survive the Asian Games Hockey Qualifying stage, they will get the chance to play the Hockey event in the main stage of the Asian Games to be played from 10 to 25 September at Hangzhou in Zhejiang, China. The top four teams from Thailand will get tickets to China.
The Malaysian coach was appointed the head coach of the Bangladesh national team for the first two while coach Mahbub Harun will coach the team in the latter one. These appointments were sanctioned in the executive committee meeting of BHF on Sunday.






