Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 13 April, 2022, 5:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

India hopes Pakistan reset after Sharif election

Published : Wednesday, 13 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 120

NEW DELHI, Apr 12: India hopes that Pakistan's new prime minister will herald a diplomatic thaw between the two nuclear-armed foes after years of tensions, analysts say.
The pragmatic and business-friendly Shehbaz Sharif faces daunting challenges as leader -- among them relations with a neighbour his country has fought three wars against in the past 75 years.
But he hails from an elite political family seen in India as conciliatory towards New Delhi and willing to settle disputes with dialogue instead of denunciation -- unlike his immediate predecessor.
"He is not someone who will go to the extreme of antagonising India," Ajay Darshan Behera, a professor of international studies at New Delhi's Jamia Milia Islamia university, told AFP.
Unusually for a senior Pakistani politician, Sharif has actually visited India, in 2013 as chief minister for Punjab -- a state that was split between them in the bloody 1947 partition of the sub-continent.
Sharif visited his family's ancestral village on the Indian side of the frontier and met with then-prime minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi, along with other officials.
And for his part, his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi has attended a Sharif family wedding.
The Hindu nationalist leader made a surprise trip to Pakistan in 2015, a year after taking office, when he was hosted by Sharif's elder brother Nawaz, himself prime minister at the time.
Both siblings have usually had "cordial relationships" with Indian leaders, said Imtiaz Gul of the Center for Research and Security Studies in Islamabad.
"This is a good entry point basically for India to resume dialogue," he added.
Modi's trip was followed by several rounds of trust-building talks aimed at repairing relations that had sunk to a low ebb after the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks, which India accused Pakistan of sponsoring.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India hopes Pakistan reset after Sharif election
Afghans protest against Iranian 'cruelties' in Taliban-approved demo
Even with sanctions, Russia can afford to feed its war machine
UK’s Johnson, Sunak fined over ‘Partygate’
Macron's offer on pension reform ploy to seduce left voters: Le Pen
Macron's offer on pension reform ploy to seduce left voters: Le Pen
North Korea celebrates 10 years of Kim Jong Un as top party leader
People buy a Matka, an earthen pot used to store cool drinking water


Latest News
Kremlin critic sentenced to 15 days in jail
Zelensky accuses Russian troops of 'hundreds of rapes'
PM orders taking steps to maintain risk-free foreign debt limit
BNP's ACC exercise just an ill-effort to hide its graft: Quader
Bangladesh-India fraternity is written with blood: Hasan
Putin dismisses killings in Ukraine's Bucha as 'fake'
Photographer Pascal Molliere jailed for sexually assaulting actress
BNP hosts iftar for foreign diplomats
Hi-Tech Park's foundation-stone laid in Keraniganj
Two sentenced to death for killing school boy in Shariatpur
Most Read News
Sergio Ramos wants five more years at the top
SSC, HSC exams of 2023 to be held on shortened syllabuses
Kremlin critic sentenced to 15 days in jail
E-commerce thrives in Bangladesh rapidly
Eight killed in Mexico City gun attack
Ukraine says Russian attack in the east 'will begin soon'
BD sees Pakistan situation as internal matter
25 killed as tropical storm hits Philippines
Advance train tickets from Apr 23
53 arrested from Dhaka for extortion, mugging: RAB
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft