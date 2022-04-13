Video
Afghans protest against Iranian 'cruelties' in Taliban-approved demo

Published : Wednesday, 13 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111

KABUL, Apr 12: Dozens of Afghans protested Tuesday against Iranian "cruelties" after videos appearing to show refugees being beaten circulated widely over the weekend.
Tehran announced the closure until further notice of its Afghan missions "in order to obtain necessary assurances guaranteeing total security", its foreign ministry said.
Iran has hosted millions of Afghan refugees for decades, but fresh waves have flooded the country since the Taliban returned to power in August, testing the patience of authorities and ordinary people.
On Tuesday around 200 Afghans gathered at a square in central Kabul, carrying posters reading "Iran should stop its cruelties" and "We want justice".
Public demonstrations have been banned by the Taliban, but they allowed it to proceed with armed guards watching.    -AFP


