Wednesday, 13 April, 2022, 5:17 AM
Even with sanctions, Russia can afford to feed its war machine

Published : Wednesday, 13 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM

LONDON, Apr 12: Russia can afford to wage a long war in Ukraine despite being hammered by Western sanctions aimed at crippling its ability to sustain the campaign, defence experts and economists say.
Russia's invasion has driven up the price of the oil, gas and grain it exports, providing it with a substantial windfall to fund its special military operation - now entering a new phase as Moscow focuses on the eastern Donbas region after failing to break Ukraine's defence of the capital Kyiv.
As the war grinds on, rising casualties and the need to rotate fresh troops into battle may prove more pressing challenges than the financial cost.
This type of low-tech war can be financed almost entirely in roubles, which means they can continue pouring troops and heavy artillery into Ukraine at least until there's a more general collapse of the economy, said Jacob Kirkegaard, economist at the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington.
    -REUTERS


