Macron's offer on pension reform ploy to seduce left voters: Le Pen

PARIS, Apr 12 : Emmanuel Macron's offer to soften planned pension reforms is a "manoeuvre" to lure voters ahead of the second round of France's presidential election, but he would still execute the original plans if re-elected, far-right candidate Marine Le Pen said.

"It's a manoeuvre by Emmanuel Macron to try to win over, or at least to mitigate the opposition of the left-leaning voters", said Le Pen on Tuesday, speaking in an interview with France Inter radio.

Campaigning in France's former industrial heartland, Macron on Monday said he was prepared to readjust his planned pension reform, which is at the core of his programme for re-election.

"I am ready to change the timeline and say we don't necessarily have to do a reform by 2030 if I feel that people are too anxious", Macron said. He was also prepared, he said, to "open the door" on pushing the country's retirement age from 62 at the moment to 64, rather than 65, his initial proposal. -REUTERS









