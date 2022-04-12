

IFIC Bank gets ISO 27001:2013 certificate

Shoriful Islam, Head of Business Assurance, Intertek Bangladesh handed over the certificate to Md. Monitur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director and Chief of Information Technology of IFIC Bank Ltd at IFIC Tower in the capital on Sunday, April 11, 2020.

Ohidul Islam Sarker, DGM, Bangladesh Bank, S.M. Tofayel Ahmad, Joint Director, Bangladesh Bank, Shah Md Moinuddin, DMD and Chief Credit Officer, Syed Mansur Mustafa, DMD and Head of International Division, K. A. R. M. Mostafa Kamal, Head of Human Resource Management, Dilip Kumar Mandal, Chief Financial Officer and other senior executives of IFIC Bank Ltd and Intertek Bangladesh were present at the certificate handover ceremony.





IFIC Bank Limited has achieved internationally recognized ISO 27001:2013 certification for its Information Security Management System (ISMS)Shoriful Islam, Head of Business Assurance, Intertek Bangladesh handed over the certificate to Md. Monitur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director and Chief of Information Technology of IFIC Bank Ltd at IFIC Tower in the capital on Sunday, April 11, 2020.Ohidul Islam Sarker, DGM, Bangladesh Bank, S.M. Tofayel Ahmad, Joint Director, Bangladesh Bank, Shah Md Moinuddin, DMD and Chief Credit Officer, Syed Mansur Mustafa, DMD and Head of International Division, K. A. R. M. Mostafa Kamal, Head of Human Resource Management, Dilip Kumar Mandal, Chief Financial Officer and other senior executives of IFIC Bank Ltd and Intertek Bangladesh were present at the certificate handover ceremony.