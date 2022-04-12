City Bank appoints Faruk Ahmed as DMD



Faruk Ahmed

Faruk started his career with IFIC Bank in 1994 after completing his M.Com. in Marketing from the University of Dhaka.

He is a renowned trade finance professional with vast experience of the trade finance products and complex cross-border deals.

In his 28-years long career, he worked for branch banking, off-shore banking AND trade operations in major banks like IFIC, Dhaka Bank and City Bank. Under his leadership in 2021, City Bank handled trade transactions worth USD 6.50 billion. He has attended various trainings, seminars and conferences at home and abroad.





