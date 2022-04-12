Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 12 April, 2022, 2:14 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Banking Events

City Bank appoints Faruk Ahmed as DMD

Published : Tuesday, 12 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Business Desk

Faruk Ahmed

Faruk Ahmed

Faruk Ahmed has been recently promoted as the Deputy Managing Director  (DMD) of City Bank. Previously he was serving with the same bank as Senior Executive Vice President and Head of Trade Services.  
Faruk started his career with IFIC Bank in 1994 after completing his M.Com. in Marketing from the University of Dhaka.
He is a renowned trade finance professional with vast experience of the trade finance products and complex cross-border deals.
In his 28-years long career, he worked for branch banking, off-shore banking AND trade operations in major banks like IFIC, Dhaka Bank and City Bank. Under his leadership in 2021, City Bank handled trade transactions worth USD 6.50 billion. He has attended various trainings, seminars and conferences at home and abroad.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
IFIC Bank gets ISO 27001:2013 certificate
City Bank appoints Faruk Ahmed as DMD
Shimanto Bank inks deal with IOM
Cumilla Economic Zone gets final govt nod
Industrial consumers urged not to use gas from 5pm to 9pm daily
Business Event
Ukraine crisis, inflation risks loom over ECB meeting


Latest News
Russia refocusing on Donbas but no offensive yet: Pentagon
E-commerce thrives in Bangladesh rapidly
SSC, HSC exams of 2023 to be held on shortened syllabuses
3-day Boisabi festival begins in hilly districts
Rain likely in parts of country
53 arrested from parts of Dhaka for extortion, mugging: RAB
Bhasan Char needs more resources for Rohingyas: Ambassador
Eight killed in Mexico City gun attack
Buying more Russian oil is not in India's interest, Biden to Modi
Japan imposes additional sanctions on Russia
Most Read News
One killed in clash over taking girl child to mosque in Narsingdi
Bangladesh logs one Covid death after six days
Neptune's 'unexpected' temperature changes leave scientists in shock
BNP’s letter to ACC a drama: Hasan
Peoples crowd due to shortage of buses in the capital’s Shahbagh
Dispelling rumour about the death of MP Akbar Hossain Pathan
BSTI begins issuing halal certificates
Rotary International accords reception to three of its governors
HC rejects bail to 'Golden Monir' in money laundering case
Pakistan parliament to select new PM today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft