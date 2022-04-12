Shimanto Bank inks deal with IOM



ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak MP (5th from right) pose along with the organisers at the launching of a digital services marketplace AppLink, in Dhaka on Sunday.

Shimanto Bank Ltd signed a MoU with International Organization for Migration (IOM) at the Bank's head office recently. Under this MoU, International Organization for Migration (IOM) will avail certain Banking services from Shimanto Bank Ltd, says a press release.Rafiqul Islam, Deputy Managing Director, Shimanto Bank Ltd and Nusrath Fathima Ghazzali, Officer in Charge, IOM Bangladesh signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.Senior officials from both the organization were present in the signing ceremony.