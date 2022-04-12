Video
Tuesday, 12 April, 2022, 2:14 PM
Home Business

Banking Events

Shimanto Bank inks deal with IOM

Published : Tuesday, 12 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 108
Business Desk

Shimanto Bank Ltd signed a MoU with International Organization for Migration (IOM) at the Bank's head office recently. Under this MoU, International Organization for Migration (IOM) will avail certain Banking services from Shimanto Bank Ltd, says a press release.
Rafiqul Islam, Deputy Managing Director, Shimanto Bank Ltd and  Nusrath Fathima Ghazzali, Officer in Charge, IOM Bangladesh signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.
Senior officials from both the organization were present in the signing ceremony.


