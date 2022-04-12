Industrial consumers urged not to use gas from 5pm to 9pm daily

Bangladesh Oil, Gas and Mineral Resources Corporation (Petrobangla) has requested its consumers to stop using gas between 5pm and 9pm from tomorrow.

According to a release issued on Monday, the Petrobangla said that a total of four hours daily, all industrial class customers are specially requested to stop using gas from tomorrow till next 15 days.

On the occasion of Holy Ramadan, the Petrobangla has made the directive. Besides, vigilance team of different gas distribution companies will monitor the matter regularly, the release also said.

The Petrobangla has expressed sincere apologies for the temporary inconvenience. BSS















