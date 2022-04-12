Price fall in large-cap drives stocks further down

Country's both the bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE), Tuesday plunged further due to mainly price fall in large-cap securities.

DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went down 23.88 points or 0.35 per cent to settle at 6,638, after gaining over 21 points in the previous day.

Two other indices also edged lower with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, shedding 6.60 points to finish at 2,451 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) dropping 5.05 points to close at 1,454.

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, dipped below Taka 6.0 billion- mark and amounted to Taka 5.57 billion, which was 13 per cent lower than the previous day's tally of Taka 6.43 billion. The losers took a strong lead over the gainers, as out of 381 issues transacted, 234 declined, 91 advanced and 56 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

IPDC Finance was the most traded stock with shares worth Taka 648.65 millionchanging hands, followed by Beximco (Taka 283 million), Sonali Paper and Board Mills (Taka 191 million), LafargeHolcim (Taka 175 million) and Genex Infosys (Taka 149 million).

The newly-listed JMI Hospital Requisite Manufacturing continued to top the gainer list for the seventh straight session, posting a 9.79 per cent gain while Dragon Sweater was the day's worst loser, losing 4.73 per cent following its price adjustment after record date.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also closed lower with the CSE All Share Price Index- (CASPI)- losing 49 points to settle at 19,495 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) shedding 29 points to close at 11,696. Of the issues traded, 159 declined, 82 advanced and 38 remained unchanged on the CSE trading floor.

The port-city bourse traded 7.49 million shares and mutual fund units while turnover was Taka 2.49 million. BSS















