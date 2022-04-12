NBR to launch apps for solving fund claims of taxpayers online

The Duty Exemption and Drawback Office (DEDO) under the National Board of Revenue (NBR) is going to introduce online refund apps Dedo pay to speedily resolve the refund claims of taxpayers through online.

In this regard, the website of the DEDO has already been launched. This apps will be directly incorporated into the website of DEDO.

Talking to BSS, Director General of DEDO Mohammad Belal Hossain Chowdhury said that Dedopay is a platform for refunding the amount of the concerned stakeholders and taxpayers in a speedy and flawless manner through online.

"The main objective of such apps is to provide concerned data and services to the applicants through online after analyzing the nature of the refund claim. Although it takes more than one week to refund the amount to the taxpayers under the traditional method, but under such apps, it would be possible to resolve the refund claims within one day or even one hour," he added.

Belal informed that each app user would have a unique ID and after submitting his or her application, message will be sent to the designated email or OTP to the concerned mobile numbers. Besides, the applicants either local or foreign would be able to know about the latest situation of their applications through respective tracking number.

Apart from attending the petitions from foreign organizations, such apps could also be used for conducting the operations of the DEDO officials. The designated officials of the DEDO can formulate claim vouchers, scrutinize VAT vouchers through online, prepare automated note sheets and take instant decisions related to refund through using such apps.

Besides, following the apps, it would be possible to examine the data to comply with the mandatory provision for applying for refund claims within six months. As a result, there will remain no scope for applying for an expired refund claim.

It will also be possible to use artificial intelligence through the apps.

Belal said through using the DEDO apps, it would be easy to scrutinize all the documents of the applicants flawlessly for refund claims.

DEDO was established back in 1987 to promote the export-oriented industries of the country. Apart from resolving the refund claims from the local firms, DEDO also resolve VAT refund claims of UN and foreign agencies operating in Bangladesh side by side the diplomatic missions and embassies.

Some 26,000 refund claims from foreign organizations were resolved over the last two months by DEDO, concerned official said. BSS

















