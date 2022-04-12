Video
realme launches smartphone C31

Published : Tuesday, 12 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Youth-centric brand realme has launched its latest addition to the C series - realme C31 - in the Bangladesh market. The feature-rich smartphone comes with a robust Unisoc processor, an exceptional triple camera set-up, and a massive battery that are all set to take users' smartphone experiences to the next level!
Available in two exciting colors: light silver and dark green, realme C31 is priced at BDT 12990 only and will be available in stores from the 14th. Pre-orders of this fabulous phone will start from 11th April and will go on till 13th April. To pre-order, customers have to go to their nearest realme shop. With each pre-order customers will get an amazing gift. Flash sale of realme C31 will be held on Daraz on the 13th of April from 12pm at special price of BDT 11990, says a press release.
Recently launched narzo 50 will also have a flash sale on the 12th of April at 12PM, where customers will be able to buy the device at a special price of BDT 15,699 and availability of upto 12 months EMI at 0%. To purchase please click: https://click.daraz.com.bd/e/_7Cez2
The smartphone will give a phenomenal performance to the youth as it is facilitated with the powerful Unisoc T612 for the tiger series. The best in the segment, Unisoc T612, is an octa-core 12nm processor that clocks up to 1.82 GHz and adopts Cortex A75 structure, delivering a powerful and stable performance. In the current times of increasing technology usage in our lives, it is essential for smartphones to run faster and more efficiently. Whether it's a single task or multiple, realme C31 allows both with a significant boost in performance, owing to the robust processor.
realme C31 features an excellent design and is the most stylish entry-level smartphone. Combining a visual experience with a comfortable feel, the phone comes with a new Dynamic Texture design as thin as 8.4mm. The smartphone is the thinnest smartphone in the price range, making it super silky and comfortable to hold. The new dynamic texture design offers a subtle arrangement of well-ordered textures that reflect the speed of curves and the feeling of dynamic extension. With a large 6.5-inch HD+ display, this smartphone perfectly combines unique features and good looks into one device.  
Features and quality of a camera play a crucial role when consumers think of purchasing a smartphone. realme C31 comes with a triple camera set-up featuring a 13MP main camera, black and white lens, and macro lens, allowing vivid details in pictures and producing cinematic shots. The phone captures highly detailed pictures and clips with natural and clear colors that are ready to be uploaded on social media platforms.
In addition, realme C31 comes with the most durable quality in the segment with dual certification! The device has received TV Rheinland Smartphone High Reliability Certification to give users the best experience. TV Rheinland will certificate the whole C3X series.


