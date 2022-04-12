

LafargeHolcim sets up concrete testing lab in Dhaka

Rajesh K Surana, Chief Executive Officer of the company inaugurated the laboratory in presence of renowned consultants and engineers of the country. CIAC Laboratory is the first accredited concrete testing lab in Bangladesh by the Bangladesh Accreditation Board (BAB).

This unique laboratory will conduct the Research and Development works of innovative and sustainable building solutions. It also creates the opportunity for LafargeHolcim Bangladesh to provide technical services to the construction sector through designing and testing of Concrete and its ingredients.

Prof. Dr. Raquib Ahsan, BUET Prof. Dr. Jahangir Alam, BUET Dr. Abu Sadeque, Executive Director, HBRC, Gazi Mahfuzur Rahman, Sales and Marketing Director, Asif Bhuiyan, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer and HR Director and Mohammad Iqbal Chowdhury, Chief Financial Officer of LHBL along with other officials were present during the inauguration.























