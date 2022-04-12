Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 12 April, 2022, 2:13 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

LafargeHolcim sets up concrete testing lab in Dhaka

Published : Tuesday, 12 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Business Desk

LafargeHolcim sets up concrete testing lab in Dhaka

LafargeHolcim sets up concrete testing lab in Dhaka

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Limited has inaugurated their new Concrete Innovation and Application Centre (CIAC) Laboratory in Niketon, Dhaka recently, says a press release.
Rajesh K Surana, Chief Executive Officer of the company inaugurated the laboratory in presence of renowned consultants and engineers of the country. CIAC Laboratory is the first accredited concrete testing lab in Bangladesh by the Bangladesh Accreditation Board (BAB).
This unique laboratory will conduct the Research and Development works of innovative and sustainable building solutions. It also creates the opportunity for LafargeHolcim Bangladesh to provide technical services to the construction sector through designing and testing of Concrete and its ingredients.
Prof. Dr. Raquib Ahsan, BUET Prof. Dr. Jahangir Alam, BUET Dr. Abu Sadeque, Executive Director, HBRC, Gazi Mahfuzur Rahman, Sales and Marketing Director, Asif Bhuiyan, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer and HR Director and Mohammad Iqbal Chowdhury, Chief Financial Officer of LHBL along with other officials were present during the inauguration.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
IFIC Bank gets ISO 27001:2013 certificate
City Bank appoints Faruk Ahmed as DMD
Shimanto Bank inks deal with IOM
Cumilla Economic Zone gets final govt nod
Industrial consumers urged not to use gas from 5pm to 9pm daily
Business Event
Ukraine crisis, inflation risks loom over ECB meeting


Latest News
Russia refocusing on Donbas but no offensive yet: Pentagon
E-commerce thrives in Bangladesh rapidly
SSC, HSC exams of 2023 to be held on shortened syllabuses
3-day Boisabi festival begins in hilly districts
Rain likely in parts of country
53 arrested from parts of Dhaka for extortion, mugging: RAB
Bhasan Char needs more resources for Rohingyas: Ambassador
Eight killed in Mexico City gun attack
Buying more Russian oil is not in India's interest, Biden to Modi
Japan imposes additional sanctions on Russia
Most Read News
One killed in clash over taking girl child to mosque in Narsingdi
Bangladesh logs one Covid death after six days
Neptune's 'unexpected' temperature changes leave scientists in shock
BNP’s letter to ACC a drama: Hasan
Peoples crowd due to shortage of buses in the capital’s Shahbagh
Dispelling rumour about the death of MP Akbar Hossain Pathan
BSTI begins issuing halal certificates
Rotary International accords reception to three of its governors
HC rejects bail to 'Golden Monir' in money laundering case
Pakistan parliament to select new PM today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft