Tuesday, 12 April, 2022, 2:12 PM
Smartphone OPPO F21 Pro launched in Bangladesh

Published : Tuesday, 12 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Business Desk

Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar (right) and OPPO Bangladesh CEO Damon Yang launch OPPO F21 Pro at Le Meridien Dhaka recently.

Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar (right) and OPPO Bangladesh CEO Damon Yang launch OPPO F21 Pro at Le Meridien Dhaka recently.

The leading global smart device brand OPPO has launched smartphone OPPO F21 Pro, the latest addition the Bangladesh's first SONY IMX709 Flagship Selfie Sensor with the Segement 1st Microlens camera to their F series devices.
The device was launched at a recent event at Le Meridien Dhaka, attended by Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar, Damon Yang, CEO of OPPO Bangladesh Authorized Exclusive Distributor, representatives from OPPO key operator partner Grameenphone and other retailers.
The grand new F21 Pro Price is Tk 27,990 BDT only and Pre-order began on yesterday (Tuesday)  and first sale begins from April 18, next, says a press release.
Mustafa Jabbar said at the launching event, "I am happy to observe that OPPO is contributing to help people reap benefits of digital transformation by bringing in high quality smart devices."
Damon Yang said, "As a smart device manufacturer and innovator, our mission is to elevate lives through technological artistry, by combining innovation and art within the devices. Lifestyle-centric devices from OPPO's F series have always been famous for their attractive designs and advanced features, with the F21 Pro being no different."
The world's leading technological innovation brand OPPO an innovator of smart devices is constantly bringing new and innovative camera technology for those who want to capture valuable moments with their smartphones' camera. OPPO F21 Pro has been designed in mind who want to see the unseen through lens. The combination of rear camera microscopic level, texture, shape and size has made the phone great. This phone will help users to discover the world a new - this is because the device supports Microlens up to 30x magnification for capturing images and videos, which allows users to take smartphone photography to new heights through revelation of their curiosity and creativity.
The OPPO F21 Pro boasts unique features on the front camera, thanks to IMX709 (the country's first SONY IMX709 Selfie Sensor co-developed by OPPO and SONY) and RGBW Sensor technology. The RGBW (red, green, blue, and white) pixel design accounts for crisper images, and can increase light sensitivity by a few notches. The new RGBW pixel array can capture the full spectrum of visible light and are relatively more sensitive to light intensity. Hence, the IMX709 captures 60 percent more light than standard RGGB sensors while reducing noise by up to 35 percent for brighter images in low-light conditions. The selfie HDR on F21 Pro comes with the AI HDR solution which incorporates the algorithm suppresses highlights and augments dark details in the image and balance over exposure.


