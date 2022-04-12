Samsung Galaxy A13 hits the market

Adding to the awesomeness of the Galaxy A series, Samsung Bangladesh has recently launched the brand-new Galaxy A13. With a sleek new feel, amazing new back and refreshing color options, the device is an instant attention grabber.

The stylish device comes in four attractive color options - Blue, Peach and Black. Available in two variants of 4GB RAM/64GB ROM and 6GB RAM/128GB ROM, the devices can now be purchased at special launch offer prices of BDT 16,999 and BDT 20,999 respectively, says a press release.

Donning a glossy back with the same design language as the S22 Ultra, the Galaxy A13 gives out a premium look and feel. With a dimension of 165.1 x 76.4 x 8.8mm and a weight of 195g, the device remains comfortable to hold.

Ensured with the durability of Corning Gorilla Glass 5, the 6.6-inch FHD+ display on the device accounts for an immersive viewing experience. Moreover, the 50MP Quad Camera setup of the smartphone captures the memories crisper than ever! The 50MP (f/1.8) primary rear camera is accompanied by a 5MP (f/2.2) Ultra-Wide, 2MP (f/2.4) Depth and 2MP (f/2.4) Macro cameras, all along with an 8MP Front Camera. To store all photos with ultimate ease, the A13 also comes with RAM Plus, which expands the RAM by up to 4GB by borrowing space from the ROM. Adding to all these AWESOMENESS, it makes the user experience even smoother with Exynos 2.0 GHz Octa-core processor, geared with Android 12 and the all-new Samsung One UI 4.1. Its ultra-smooth new interface takes the smartphone experience to another level.

Regarding the launch, Md. Muyeedur Rahman, Head of Mobile, Samsung Mobile said, "Devices serving ultimate functionality at affordable prices ensure a wider access to technology within the digitally evolving Bangladesh. The Samsung A13 has been designed to serve utility with cost-efficiency. With such devices, Samsung is progressing towards its aim of opening windows towards unbound possibilities."

The device is equipped with a 5000mAh battery and 15W Super-Fast Charging, eliminating the worries of a dying phone. With a Sensor Side Fingerprint and security of Samsung Knox, users can be assured of their privacy.















