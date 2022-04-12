Banglalink launches digital services marketplace AppLink



ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak MP (5th from right) pose along with the organisers at the launching of a digital services marketplace AppLink, in Dhaka on Sunday.

Along with providing the customers with convenient purchase facilities, it will open up earning opportunities for the developers.

ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak MP, was present as the Chief Guest at the launching ceremony attended among others by Sami Ahmed, Managing Director, Startup Bangladesh Limited, Erik Aas, Chief Executive Officer, Banglalink, Upanga Dutta, Chief Commercial Officer, Banglalink and Taimur Rahman, Chief Corporate & Regulatory Affairs Officer, Banglalink.

Zunaid Ahmed Palak MP said, " This is an example of how large corporate organizations can contribute to the growth of our IT sector by empowering young professionals."

Through a video message, Brig. Gen. Md. Nasim Parvez, Director General, Systems & Services Division, Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC), said, "AppLink will empower our young IT professionals and will allow them to expose their work to the local market. I hope Banglalink continues to take more of such initiatives in the future."

Upanga Dutta, Chief Commercial Officer, Banglalink, said, "We have launched AppLink with a two-fold objective. Firstly, this new digital ecosystem is empowering local developers with a platform to showcase their talents with the opportunity to earn. Secondly, it enables our customers to easily purchase their desired services and apps with complete ease."

Local developers can visit https://dev.applink.com.bd to register and get all the necessary tools and APIs (Application Programming Interface) such as SMS, USSD, and billing connectivity on AppLink's platform to publish and monetize their digital services of different categories such as health, education, sports, agriculture, public service, entertainment, and business. Banglalink customers will be able to purchase their desired services using Banglalink's mobile airtime balance at https://applink.com.bd/.













Banglalink on Sunday launched AppLink, a digital services marketplace aimed at connecting Banglalink customers with local developers.Along with providing the customers with convenient purchase facilities, it will open up earning opportunities for the developers.ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak MP, was present as the Chief Guest at the launching ceremony attended among others by Sami Ahmed, Managing Director, Startup Bangladesh Limited, Erik Aas, Chief Executive Officer, Banglalink, Upanga Dutta, Chief Commercial Officer, Banglalink and Taimur Rahman, Chief Corporate & Regulatory Affairs Officer, Banglalink.Zunaid Ahmed Palak MP said, " This is an example of how large corporate organizations can contribute to the growth of our IT sector by empowering young professionals."Through a video message, Brig. Gen. Md. Nasim Parvez, Director General, Systems & Services Division, Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC), said, "AppLink will empower our young IT professionals and will allow them to expose their work to the local market. I hope Banglalink continues to take more of such initiatives in the future."Upanga Dutta, Chief Commercial Officer, Banglalink, said, "We have launched AppLink with a two-fold objective. Firstly, this new digital ecosystem is empowering local developers with a platform to showcase their talents with the opportunity to earn. Secondly, it enables our customers to easily purchase their desired services and apps with complete ease."Local developers can visit https://dev.applink.com.bd to register and get all the necessary tools and APIs (Application Programming Interface) such as SMS, USSD, and billing connectivity on AppLink's platform to publish and monetize their digital services of different categories such as health, education, sports, agriculture, public service, entertainment, and business. Banglalink customers will be able to purchase their desired services using Banglalink's mobile airtime balance at https://applink.com.bd/.