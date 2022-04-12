Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 12 April, 2022, 2:12 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Banglalink launches digital services marketplace AppLink

Published : Tuesday, 12 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Business Desk

ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak MP (5th from right) pose along with the organisers at the launching of a digital services marketplace AppLink, in Dhaka on Sunday.

ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak MP (5th from right) pose along with the organisers at the launching of a digital services marketplace AppLink, in Dhaka on Sunday.

Banglalink on Sunday launched AppLink, a digital services marketplace aimed at connecting Banglalink customers with local developers.
Along with providing the customers with convenient purchase facilities, it will open up earning opportunities for the developers.
ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak MP, was present as the Chief Guest at the launching ceremony attended among others by Sami Ahmed, Managing Director, Startup Bangladesh Limited, Erik Aas, Chief Executive Officer, Banglalink, Upanga Dutta, Chief Commercial Officer, Banglalink and Taimur Rahman, Chief Corporate & Regulatory Affairs Officer, Banglalink.
Zunaid Ahmed Palak MP said, " This is an example of how large corporate organizations can contribute to the growth of our IT sector by empowering young professionals."
Through a video message, Brig. Gen. Md. Nasim Parvez, Director General, Systems & Services Division, Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC), said, "AppLink will empower our young IT professionals and will allow them to expose their work to the local market. I hope Banglalink continues to take more of such initiatives in the future."
Upanga Dutta, Chief Commercial Officer, Banglalink, said, "We have launched AppLink with a two-fold objective. Firstly, this new digital ecosystem is empowering local developers with a platform to showcase their talents with the opportunity to earn. Secondly, it enables our customers to easily purchase their desired services and apps with complete ease."
Local developers can visit https://dev.applink.com.bd to register and get all the necessary tools and APIs (Application Programming Interface) such as SMS, USSD, and billing connectivity on AppLink's platform to publish and monetize their digital services of different categories such as health, education, sports, agriculture, public service, entertainment, and business. Banglalink customers will be able to purchase their desired services using Banglalink's mobile airtime balance at https://applink.com.bd/.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
IFIC Bank gets ISO 27001:2013 certificate
City Bank appoints Faruk Ahmed as DMD
Shimanto Bank inks deal with IOM
Cumilla Economic Zone gets final govt nod
Industrial consumers urged not to use gas from 5pm to 9pm daily
Business Event
Ukraine crisis, inflation risks loom over ECB meeting


Latest News
Russia refocusing on Donbas but no offensive yet: Pentagon
E-commerce thrives in Bangladesh rapidly
SSC, HSC exams of 2023 to be held on shortened syllabuses
3-day Boisabi festival begins in hilly districts
Rain likely in parts of country
53 arrested from parts of Dhaka for extortion, mugging: RAB
Bhasan Char needs more resources for Rohingyas: Ambassador
Eight killed in Mexico City gun attack
Buying more Russian oil is not in India's interest, Biden to Modi
Japan imposes additional sanctions on Russia
Most Read News
One killed in clash over taking girl child to mosque in Narsingdi
Bangladesh logs one Covid death after six days
Neptune's 'unexpected' temperature changes leave scientists in shock
BNP’s letter to ACC a drama: Hasan
Peoples crowd due to shortage of buses in the capital’s Shahbagh
Dispelling rumour about the death of MP Akbar Hossain Pathan
BSTI begins issuing halal certificates
Rotary International accords reception to three of its governors
HC rejects bail to 'Golden Monir' in money laundering case
Pakistan parliament to select new PM today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft