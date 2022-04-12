EU official says UK-France fishing dispute nearly resolved

BRUSSELS, April 11: A post-Brexit row between France and Britain over fishing rights for French boats is nearing resolution after months of negotiations, the EU's fishing commissioner said in an interview Sunday.

"We managed to achieve most of the licences that have been requested" by the owners of the French vessels to fish in British waters, with only 70 licences outstanding, commissioner Virginijus Sinkevicius told the Financial Times.

He said the commission, which had backed France in the dispute, "fully intends to continue building a successful and constructive relationship with the UK". Contacted by AFP, the European Commission did not immediately confirm the information nor provide further details. But a spokesperson at France's ministry of the sea told AFP that "there isn't any particular update on the issue" to give.

As part of the Brexit deal setting out EU-British relations following Britain's departure from the European Union two years ago, the UK agreed to allow French vessels to continue to operate in British and Channel Island waters they had plied for centuries.

While Britain granted nearly 1,700 licences to EU boats to fish in waters 12-200 nautical miles from the coast, it imposed what France said was an impractical burden of proof for French vessels seeking to operate in the fish-rich zone 6-12 nautical miles offshore.

Licence applications for 150 vessels were initially rejected for waters around Britain and Jersey.

The commission lent its legal service's weight to the French application service, while French fishermen threatened to blockade French ports and the Channel Tunnel if they did not get more licences. AFP







