Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 12 April, 2022, 2:12 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

EU official says UK-France fishing dispute nearly resolved

Published : Tuesday, 12 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 134

BRUSSELS, April 11: A post-Brexit row between France and Britain over fishing rights for French boats is nearing resolution after months of negotiations, the EU's fishing commissioner said in an interview Sunday.
"We managed to achieve most of the licences that have been requested" by the owners of the French vessels to fish in British waters, with only 70 licences outstanding, commissioner Virginijus Sinkevicius told the Financial Times.
He said the commission, which had backed France in the dispute, "fully intends to continue building a successful and constructive relationship with the UK". Contacted by AFP, the European Commission did not immediately confirm the information nor provide further details. But a spokesperson at France's ministry of the sea told AFP that "there isn't any particular update on the issue" to give.
As part of the Brexit deal setting out EU-British relations following Britain's departure from the European Union two years ago, the UK agreed to allow French vessels to continue to operate in British and Channel Island waters they had plied for centuries.
While Britain granted nearly 1,700 licences to EU boats to fish in waters 12-200 nautical miles from the coast, it imposed what France said was an impractical burden of proof for French vessels seeking to operate in the fish-rich zone 6-12 nautical miles offshore.
Licence applications for 150 vessels were initially rejected for waters around Britain and Jersey.
The commission lent its legal service's weight to the French application service, while French fishermen threatened to blockade French ports and the Channel Tunnel if they did not get more licences.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
IFIC Bank gets ISO 27001:2013 certificate
City Bank appoints Faruk Ahmed as DMD
Shimanto Bank inks deal with IOM
Cumilla Economic Zone gets final govt nod
Industrial consumers urged not to use gas from 5pm to 9pm daily
Business Event
Ukraine crisis, inflation risks loom over ECB meeting


Latest News
Russia refocusing on Donbas but no offensive yet: Pentagon
E-commerce thrives in Bangladesh rapidly
SSC, HSC exams of 2023 to be held on shortened syllabuses
3-day Boisabi festival begins in hilly districts
Rain likely in parts of country
53 arrested from parts of Dhaka for extortion, mugging: RAB
Bhasan Char needs more resources for Rohingyas: Ambassador
Eight killed in Mexico City gun attack
Buying more Russian oil is not in India's interest, Biden to Modi
Japan imposes additional sanctions on Russia
Most Read News
One killed in clash over taking girl child to mosque in Narsingdi
Bangladesh logs one Covid death after six days
Neptune's 'unexpected' temperature changes leave scientists in shock
BNP’s letter to ACC a drama: Hasan
Peoples crowd due to shortage of buses in the capital’s Shahbagh
Dispelling rumour about the death of MP Akbar Hossain Pathan
BSTI begins issuing halal certificates
Rotary International accords reception to three of its governors
HC rejects bail to 'Golden Monir' in money laundering case
Pakistan parliament to select new PM today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft