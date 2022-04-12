Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 12 April, 2022, 2:12 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

China factory inflation higher than expected as oil prices bite

Published : Tuesday, 12 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 141

China factory inflation higher than expected as oil prices bite

China factory inflation higher than expected as oil prices bite

BEIJING, April 11: China's factory-gate inflation was higher than expected in March, official data showed Monday, as Russia's war on Ukraine pushes up oil prices while a domestic Covid-19 resurgence strains food supplies and consumer costs.
The producer price index (PPI) -- measuring the cost of goods at the factory gate -- grew 8.3 percent on-year, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) figures showed.
This was slightly more than a Bloomberg poll of economists expected, while PPI also rose on-month.
"Geopolitical and other factors have pushed global commodity prices to continue increasing, driving the prices of oil, non-ferrous metals and other related industries to rise further domestically," NBS senior statistician Dong Lijuan said in a statement.
China's consumer price index (CPI), a key gauge of retail inflation, rose more than expected as well, by 1.5 percent on-year in March, the NBS said.
Although consumer demand eased after festive periods earlier in the year, some food prices have picked up due to "rising international prices of wheat, corn and soybeans" and domestic Covid-19 outbreaks, Dong said.
This comes as world food prices hit an all-time high in March following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, an agricultural powerhouse, according to a UN agency.
Russia and Ukraine make up a massive share of exports in major commodities such as wheat, vegetable oil and corn.
Zhaopeng Xing of ANZ Research said energy prices had "become the major driver for both CPI and PPI".
"CPI inflation could rise further in April as households across China have been stocking up on food and other necessities after taking lessons from the fallout of Shanghai's lockdown," Nomura's chief China economist Ting Lu told AFP.
As the financial hub locked down almost entirely in recent weeks, residents had trouble getting groceries while Covid controls snarled supply chains to the rest of the country.
"Due to lockdowns and transport disruptions in northeast China, the largest grain production base in China, this year's spring farming may have been delayed and the risk of food shortage may rise in the second half," Lu added.
This piles pressure on the worsening global food shortage caused by the military conflict in Ukraine, he said.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
IFIC Bank gets ISO 27001:2013 certificate
City Bank appoints Faruk Ahmed as DMD
Shimanto Bank inks deal with IOM
Cumilla Economic Zone gets final govt nod
Industrial consumers urged not to use gas from 5pm to 9pm daily
Business Event
Ukraine crisis, inflation risks loom over ECB meeting


Latest News
Russia refocusing on Donbas but no offensive yet: Pentagon
E-commerce thrives in Bangladesh rapidly
SSC, HSC exams of 2023 to be held on shortened syllabuses
3-day Boisabi festival begins in hilly districts
Rain likely in parts of country
53 arrested from parts of Dhaka for extortion, mugging: RAB
Bhasan Char needs more resources for Rohingyas: Ambassador
Eight killed in Mexico City gun attack
Buying more Russian oil is not in India's interest, Biden to Modi
Japan imposes additional sanctions on Russia
Most Read News
One killed in clash over taking girl child to mosque in Narsingdi
Bangladesh logs one Covid death after six days
Neptune's 'unexpected' temperature changes leave scientists in shock
BNP’s letter to ACC a drama: Hasan
Peoples crowd due to shortage of buses in the capital’s Shahbagh
Dispelling rumour about the death of MP Akbar Hossain Pathan
BSTI begins issuing halal certificates
Rotary International accords reception to three of its governors
HC rejects bail to 'Golden Monir' in money laundering case
Pakistan parliament to select new PM today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft