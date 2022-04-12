Video
S'pore-based BOC Aviation orders 80 Airbus planes

Published : Tuesday, 12 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 164

PARIS, April 11: Singapore-based BOC Aviation has ordered 80 A320neo family planes from Airbus, the European manufacturer said on Monday, a contract estimated on paper to be worth nearly $10 billion (9.2 billions euros).
"Global aircraft operating lessor BOC Aviation ... has signed a firm order for 80 A320neo Family aircraft comprising 10 A321XLR, 50 A321neo and 20 A320neo," Airbus said.
According to the latest available catalogue prices, the deal is worth nearly $10 billion, although such deals are usually subject to discounts.
BOC Aviation said it expected the aircraft to be delivered between 2027 and 2029. CEO Robert Martin said this was "the largest single order" BOC Aviation had ever placed.
It takes to 546 the number of Airbus planes purchased by the company since it started operating, Martin said.
BOC Aviation, which is listed on the Hong Kong stock market, says it currently owns 530 planes, which it leases to 73 airlines across 36 countries and regions.
Its deal with Airbus enables the latter to almost double its net orders since the start of 2022.
These stood at 83 planes as of end-March, according to the latest figures from Airbus, which hopes to deliver 720 in 2022, against 611 last year.
Airbus said in total it had clinched more than 7,900 orders from over 120 customers for its A320neo family planes, which rival Boeing's 737 MAX.
The company said it had delivered more than 2,100 A320neos since the aircraft entered into service six years ago.    AFP


