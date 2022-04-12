Video
UNDP-BIDA sign partnership for Future Nation programme

Published : Tuesday, 12 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for 'Future Nation' program to create economic opportunities for all.
'Future Nation' is a new coalition of the government, private and development  sectors to accelerate the future national economic growth agenda by transforming the country's population into the key driving force and enabling them to achieve economic independence beyond borders.
Sudipto Mukerjee, Resident Representative of UNDP Bangladesh, and Md Ziaul  Huq, Director General, BIDA, inked the partnership on behalf of their   organizations at BIDA's Head Office in Agargaon on Sunday, said a press release.
Salman Fazlur Rahman, Prime Minister adviser for Private Sector Industry and Investment highlighted the importance of the partnership in his remarks between private, public and  development sectors at the event.
"One of the key agendas of our Prime Minister is to have more and more public and private partnership for country's graduation from LDC," Salman Fazlur Rahman said.
"Alliances like Future Nation, will not only help us to recover from the COVID impact but also make the future generation ready to withstand the 4th Industrial Revolution and even the 5th Industrial Revolution," he added.
BIDA Executive Chairman, Md Sirazul Islam, said, "BIDA holds a significant stake in the goals to be achieved by Future Nation, which is focused on the urgent utilization of our young population dividend.
It also covers the emergence of new work, our industrial future and our goal to become a knowledge economy. BIDA will therefore strongly support this initiative, which will contribute to the emergence of a new Bangladesh, where skills will be one of our commodities in the global market."
Sudipto Mukerjee said  he is very happy to see the private sector, government and development partners in Bangladesh are coming together with a common goal - to face the post-pandemic frontier challenges, especially generating economic opportunities for the youths who need it the most.
As we celebrate this milestone, he said he believed that collectively all players would have the resources needed to do 'so'. Senior officials from BIDA, UNDP and GP were present at the signing ceremony.


