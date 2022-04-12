India’s MCX to collaborate with CSE

India's Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) is planning to collaborate with Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE), the second of the twin bourse of Bangladesh, to provide the consultancy services for the establishment of a Commodity derivatives platform in Bangladesh, sources said.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd is a commodity exchange, under the ownership of Ministry of Finance, Government of India. It was established in 2003 by the Government of India and is currently based in Mumbai. It is India's largest commodity derivatives exchange

As part of the agreement, MCX will provide consultancy services in areas of regulations, products, clearing and settlement services, trading, warehousing, etc. The agreement to this effect is planned to be signed between MCX and CSE at Radisson Blu Water Garden in Chittagong today (Tuesday).

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi has given consent to attend the signing ceremony as the chief guest. Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Chairman Prof Shibli Rubayat-UI-Islam and India High Commissioner to Bangladesh Viram Doraiswami as special guests.

















