

Nagad training workshop with Postal officials held

The training workshop was held on Monday in the auditorium of the Directorate of the Posts in the capital's Agargaon. Mustafa Jabbar, Honorable Minister of Posts and Telecommunications, was present as the Chief Guest of the training workshop, while Md. Khalilur Rahman, Secretary of Posts and Telecommunications Division was present as a special guest, along with other senior officials from the Postal Department. Md. Siraz Uddin, Director-General of the Postal Department, presided over the workshop which was also attended by Md. Shafayet Alam, Executive Director of Nagad, Lt. Col Md. Kousar Soukat Ali (retd), Chief External Affairs Officer of Nagad and Md. Mahbub Alam, PPM, DIG (retd) among others.

Speaking as the chief guest on the occasion, Mustafa Jabbar, Honorable Minister for Posts and Telecommunications said, "Nowadays, Nagad has taken the position of the postal department's money order. Nagad has gone a long way today, thanks to the hard work. I was surprised when Nagad first approached me with the concept of registering an account in a minute." It is our good fortune that the Honorable Prime Minister has trust and confidence in us. Many organizations have tried to compete with bKash, but none have succeeded. However, Nagad has gone far more than 'bKash' by bringing innovations. Tanvir and Shafayet deserve credit for this." He added.

In a special guest address, Khalilur Rahman, Secretary of Posts and Telecommunications division said, "Nagad conducts everyday transactions of Tk 750 crore. The consumer base has grown to six crores in a very short period of time." He wished Nagad more success in the coming years. He also acknowledged that the postal department's officials had an in-depth understanding of Nagad through this workshop."

Through the workshop, local BPO officials were informed about the journey and activities of Nagad from the beginning of the journey to the present, as well as detailed operations of each department and subdivision of the organization (sales, customer service, finance and accounting, innovation and technology, legal, and external affairs) and steps taken by Nagad so far to prevent fraud.

During the workshop Md. Shafayet Alam, Executive Director of Nagad said., "I hope that through today's workshop, the officials of the Postal Department have obtained an overall idea about 'Nagad'."He highlighted the various activities of 'Nagad' to the participants present and addressed various questions.

Besides, BPO officials shared their important views on the Nagad and Postal department's current and future achievements during the workshop.









Workshop 2022 has been organized on the overall activities of Postal Department Mobile Financial Service 'Nagad'. The workshop was organized by the Postal Department's Mobile Financial Service 'Nagad' with the objective of providing guidance to BPO officials in conducting operations of the Bangladesh Postal Department and Nagad, says a press release.The training workshop was held on Monday in the auditorium of the Directorate of the Posts in the capital's Agargaon. Mustafa Jabbar, Honorable Minister of Posts and Telecommunications, was present as the Chief Guest of the training workshop, while Md. Khalilur Rahman, Secretary of Posts and Telecommunications Division was present as a special guest, along with other senior officials from the Postal Department. Md. Siraz Uddin, Director-General of the Postal Department, presided over the workshop which was also attended by Md. Shafayet Alam, Executive Director of Nagad, Lt. Col Md. Kousar Soukat Ali (retd), Chief External Affairs Officer of Nagad and Md. Mahbub Alam, PPM, DIG (retd) among others.Speaking as the chief guest on the occasion, Mustafa Jabbar, Honorable Minister for Posts and Telecommunications said, "Nowadays, Nagad has taken the position of the postal department's money order. Nagad has gone a long way today, thanks to the hard work. I was surprised when Nagad first approached me with the concept of registering an account in a minute." It is our good fortune that the Honorable Prime Minister has trust and confidence in us. Many organizations have tried to compete with bKash, but none have succeeded. However, Nagad has gone far more than 'bKash' by bringing innovations. Tanvir and Shafayet deserve credit for this." He added.In a special guest address, Khalilur Rahman, Secretary of Posts and Telecommunications division said, "Nagad conducts everyday transactions of Tk 750 crore. The consumer base has grown to six crores in a very short period of time." He wished Nagad more success in the coming years. He also acknowledged that the postal department's officials had an in-depth understanding of Nagad through this workshop."Through the workshop, local BPO officials were informed about the journey and activities of Nagad from the beginning of the journey to the present, as well as detailed operations of each department and subdivision of the organization (sales, customer service, finance and accounting, innovation and technology, legal, and external affairs) and steps taken by Nagad so far to prevent fraud.During the workshop Md. Shafayet Alam, Executive Director of Nagad said., "I hope that through today's workshop, the officials of the Postal Department have obtained an overall idea about 'Nagad'."He highlighted the various activities of 'Nagad' to the participants present and addressed various questions.Besides, BPO officials shared their important views on the Nagad and Postal department's current and future achievements during the workshop.