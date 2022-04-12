Video
Listed firms asked to give info on 5pc profit sharing with workers

Published : Tuesday, 12 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 205
Business Correspondent

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has sought information from all listed companies about formation of workers' profit participation fund and workers' welfare fund as the stock market regulator has found many companies are yet to form such funds.
Companies are required to establish WPPF and WWF as per section 234 of the Bangladesh Labour Act, 2006. The BSEC has recently sent separate letters to all listed companies in this regard.
After getting information, the securities regulator would compel the companies to abide by the labour law, BSEC officials said.
According to the Bangladesh Labour Act 2006, any company with a minimum paid-up capital of Tk 1 crore or immoveable assets worth minimum Tk 2 crore will have to contribute 5 per cent of its net profit to workers' welfare.
Of the amount, 80 per cent goes to participatory fund, 10 per cent to companys welfare fund and the remaining 10 per cent to go to the workers' welfare fund established under the Bangladesh Workers' Foundation Act, 2006.
The BSEC letter to listed companies said as per section 242 and section 243 of the act, funds are required to be utilised for respective purposes. All the listed companies are asked to give information in respect of establishment of such funds and utilisation thereof and submit the same to the securities regulator, it said.
According to labour ministry, only 242 local and multinational companies have paid Tk 612 crore to Bangladesh Labour Welfare Foundation since 2006. Many companies refrain from donating profits to it welfare funds in defiance of the law, ministry sources said.
The government has formed the foundation fund under the Bangladesh Labour Act for the welfare of working people. This fund provides assistance to workers of the formal and informal sectors in treatment for workplace accident injuries, incurable diseases and for the higher education of meritorious children of the workers.
Families of workers died in workplace accidents also get compensation from the fund. The number of companies listed on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) is 348. Of them, about 90 are run in losses while more than 250 companies are making profits, according to DSE sources.
On February 27, 2021, the BSEC asked the Dhaka Stock Exchange Limited and the Central Depository Bangladesh Limited to distribute 5 per cent of their profits to their employees in accordance with the labour law.
Registrar of Joint Stock Companies and Firms office sources said they had provided licences to at least 1.5 lakh companies across the country. On March 27, the BSEC expressed worries about the interest of shareholders of Grameenphone after the recent agitations by workers of Grameen Telecom, a substantial shareholder of GP.
A number of cases were filed in late 2016, after it was observed that Grameen Telecom violated the Bangladesh Labour Act by not sharing with its employees the profit it had made since 2006 and the dues are about Tk 250 crore now.


