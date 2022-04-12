Video
Tuesday, 12 April, 2022
News

Thakurgaon farmers fear crops loss after hailstorm

Published : Tuesday, 12 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM

THAKURGAON, Apr 11: A hailstorm coupled with strong wind has lashed the district, damaging crops in four upazilas of Thakurgaon district.
Crops in several unions of Ranisankail, Haripur, Baliadangi, and Pirganj upazilas were destroyed as hailstones weighing approximately 300 to 400 grams fell in these areas on Sunday afternoon, Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) officials said. Ranisankail is the worst affected upazila.
Ranishankail Upazila Agriculture Officer Sanjay Debnath said hailstorm on Sunday afternoon damaged houses, paddy fields, maize fields, mango and litchi orchards and other crops in different areas of the upazila including Nekmarad Bazar, Gandgram, Jaduar, Bhabanipur, Chandanchahat, Durlavpur, Parkunda, Faridpara Rator.
Now farmers are afraid that they might have to incur heavy loss.
Enamul Master, a farmer from Bhabanipur village in Ranisankail upazila, said, "I planted maize, chilli and paddy on 30 bighas of land. Crops have been severely damaged due to the hailstorm which lasted for half an hour."
Joynal Abedin, another farmer from Bachore Union of Ranisankail upazila, said he had a mango orchard on one acre of land and paddy, maize and other crops were grown on about 10 bighas of land. "These crops have been severely damaged due after the hailstorm."
Agriculture Officer Sanjay Debnath said, "It is not possible to say the exact amount of loss right now. The agricultural officers are working in the field to estimate the extent of loss.    -UNB


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
