Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 12 April, 2022, 2:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Shehbaz  elected new Pakistan PM after Imran ouster

Published : Tuesday, 12 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 224

Shehbaz Sharif

Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, Apr 11: Pakistan lawmakers on Monday elected Shehbaz Sharif as the country's new prime minister following the weekend ouster of Imran Khan, who resigned his national assembly seat -- along with most of his party members -- ahead of the vote.
Khan was dismissed Sunday after losing a no-confidence vote, paving the way for an unlikely alliance that faces the same issues which bedevilled the cricket star-turned-politician.
Sharif immediately announced a raft of populist measures, including a new minimum wage of 25,000 rupees (around $135), pay rises for civil servants, and development projects in rural areas.  
Sharif, leader of the centrist Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N), was the only candidate after Khan loyalist Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the former foreign minister, withdrew his candidacy and resigned his seat.
"It's a victory of righteousness, and evil has been defeated," Sharif said in his maiden speech as premier, to cheers from the remaining lawmakers.
Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party had 155 members of the 342-seat chamber before the mass resignations, and Sharif was elected with 174 votes.
Once sworn in, Sharif's first task will be to form a cabinet that will also draw heavily from the centre-left
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), as well as find space for the smaller conservative Jamiat-ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) group.
The PPP and PML-N are dynastic parties that have dominated Pakistani politics for decades -- usually as bitter rivals -- but their relations are sure to fray in the lead-up to the next election, which must be held by October 2023.
"History knows there is no ideological convergence among them," Qureshi said before storming out.
They need to tackle soaring inflation, a feeble rupee and crippling debt, while militancy is also on the rise -- with Pakistan's Taliban emboldened by the return to power last year of the hardline Islamist group in neighbouring Afghanistan.
"The situation is very bad, but I am sure that we will change it with the blessing of Allah and with hard work," said Sharif.
Sharif may also rethink Pakistan's global alignment, which drifted away from Washington under Khan and closer to Russia and China -- a vital economic partner.
"On the foreign policy front we have to face a lot of debacles. Our strategic partners left us," he said.
Sharif is the younger brother of disgraced three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif, and Pakistan media are already speculating the latter may soon return from exile in Britain.
The elder Sharif was dismissed in 2017 and later jailed for 10 years by an accountability court on graft charges after revelations from the Panama Papers, but was released to seek medical treatment abroad.
The younger Sharif is also mired in graft proceedings. In 2019, the National Accountability Bureau seized nearly two dozen properties belonging to him and his son Hamza, accusing them of money laundering.
He was arrested and detained in September 2020, but released six months later on bail for a trial which is still pending.
A seasoned politician in his own right, Sharif, 70, jointly inherited the family's steel business as a young man and was first elected to provincial office in 1988.
He is known as a tough administrator, feared for his frequent "surprise visits" to government institutions, and has a penchant for quoting revolutionary poetry.
No prime minister has ever served a full term in Pakistan, but Khan is the first to lose office via a vote of no-confidence -- a defeat he has not taken well.
He tried everything to stay in power after losing his majority in parliament -- including dissolving the assembly and calling a fresh election.
But the Supreme Court deemed all his actions illegal and ordered them to reconvene and vote.
Khan insists he has been the victim of a "regime change" conspiracy involving Washington and his opponents, and has vowed to take his fight to the streets in the hope of forcing an early election.
Sharif promised an investigation into Khan's allegations.
"If an iota of evidence is provided against us, I will immediately resign," he told parliament.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Shehbaz  elected new Pakistan PM after Imran ouster
Gas supply to industries to remain off for 4hrs daily
HC stays trial of case against singer Asif filed under ICT Act
icddr,b struggling to cope with influx of patients
Advance train tickets from Apr 23
Shopping spree bodes well for Covid-trapped traders
BD sees Pakistan situation as internal matter
7.1 million internally displaced in Ukraine: UN


Latest News
Russia refocusing on Donbas but no offensive yet: Pentagon
E-commerce thrives in Bangladesh rapidly
SSC, HSC exams of 2023 to be held on shortened syllabuses
3-day Boisabi festival begins in hilly districts
Rain likely in parts of country
53 arrested from parts of Dhaka for extortion, mugging: RAB
Bhasan Char needs more resources for Rohingyas: Ambassador
Eight killed in Mexico City gun attack
Buying more Russian oil is not in India's interest, Biden to Modi
Japan imposes additional sanctions on Russia
Most Read News
One killed in clash over taking girl child to mosque in Narsingdi
Bangladesh logs one Covid death after six days
Neptune's 'unexpected' temperature changes leave scientists in shock
BNP’s letter to ACC a drama: Hasan
Peoples crowd due to shortage of buses in the capital’s Shahbagh
Dispelling rumour about the death of MP Akbar Hossain Pathan
BSTI begins issuing halal certificates
Rotary International accords reception to three of its governors
HC rejects bail to 'Golden Monir' in money laundering case
Pakistan parliament to select new PM today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft