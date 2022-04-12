Gas supply to industries to remain off for 4hrs daily

Petrobangla will cut gas supply to industries for four hours from 5 to 9pm every day for 15 days from Tuesday to facilitate gas supply to household consumers and power plants.

The state owned Petrobangla issued a notice on Monday noon saying that all industries are requested to abide by the order on the occasion of Holy Ramadan.

To keep the gas supply at a tolerant level to the household consumers,

Petrobangla earlier cut gas supply from the CNG refueling stations for six hours from 5 to 11pm every day.

"The vigilance teams of the gas distribution companies will monitor the issue," Petrobangla said, however it regretted the temporary inconvenience.

It is mentioned that during the start of Holy Ramadan, consumers in most areas of the city have been complaining that they are not getting gas supply during Ramadan for their cooking. Petrobangla and the Energy Ministry apprised that the Bibiyana gas field suspended its production from its six wells following a technical fault on April 3, the largest gas field in the country.

After 5 days, the fault was repaired and Bibiyana resumed full production on April 7, but consumers in many areas in and outside the capital Dhaka are alleging that they are suffering from a gas crisis.

"The situation forced Petrobangla to issue a new order to keep the gas supply suspended for four hours a day to the industries for next 15 days," a separate release of the Energy Ministry said.









