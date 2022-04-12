Video
icddr,b struggling to cope with influx of patients

Published : Tuesday, 12 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 245
HM Imam Hasan

A view of a ward full of diarrhoea patients at the icddr,b at Mohakhali in the capital on Monday. PHOTO: OBSERVER



International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b) in Mohakhali has been filled up with diarrhoea patients. At present, an average of one diarrhoea patient comes to the hospital every minute. The doctors and nurses of the hospital are struggling to cope with the huge number of patients. Hospital authorities have appointed additional doctors and nurses to ensure the patient's treatment. Two tents have been to be set up outside the hospital for treating additional diarrhoea patients.
In the last one month, 29 deaths have been recorded in the register of emergency department of icddr,b Hospital. Twenty-five of them died on the way to hospital. Four of those admitted died.
AKM Tariful Islam Khan, Senior Manager (Develop-ment and Communication) of icddr,b said that about 52,000 diarrhoea patients were admitted from January 1 this year to April 10. Of these 39,372 patients were admitted from January 1 to March 31 and 12,611 patients were admitted from April 1 to April 10. The number of patients admitted daily more than one thousand. On April 1, 1,274 patients were admitted in icddr,b on April 2, 1,171,  on April 3, 1,383, on April 4, 1,379, on April 5, 1,370, on April 6, 1,382, on April 7, 1,375, on April 8, 1,296 and on April 9, 1,707 people respectively.
Talking to several responsible officials of icddr,b hospital, it has known that this
hospital has recently recorded a maximum of about 1400 patients in a single day. Earlier in 2007 there was a record of admission of 1000 patients. From the beginning of the second week of March this year, the number of diarrhoea patients has been increasing.
Doctors at the hospital said that the number of diarrhoea patients averaged 400 to 500 daily in January and February. But the number of daily patients in April is touching 1200 to 1400. In the last one month, the highest number of patients came from five areas of the capital - Jatrabari, Dakkhin Khan, Gandaria, Mohammadpur and Tongi. Eighty per cent of the infected patients are between the ages of 30 and 40.
Dr Baharul Alam, Head of icddr,b hospital, said, "The average daily number of patients was less than 500 until the first week of March. But from the second week, the number of diarrhoea patients gradually increased. Patients those suffer from diarrhoea, dehydration is seen in their body. In this case, he or she needs to be treated quickly. But recently it has been observed that patients suffering from diarrhoea from far and wide are brought to icddr,b instead of being treated at the nearby hospitals. Many of them died due to delays. In the last one month, 25 patients were died on the way to hospital. The treatment of an infected patient in their surrounding area may have saved the life of the patient. Such mistakes should not be made at all."
"There is no substitute for pure drinking water to prevent diarrhoea. In this case, it is advisable to use boiled water, use water purification tablets or fitters if there is no opportunity to boil, wash hands thoroughly before and after eating, and do not eat food on the road or in the open are where dust and sand fall," he added.
Dr Baharul Alam further said, "Various government institutions take care of these. If they conduct some drive during this Ramadan then it will be very good."
Prof Dr Md Nazmul Islam, the line director of the DGHS (Infectious Diseases Control), said, "It's very warm weather and hot day. The Ramadan is also going on. People should not eat open food during this time. A lot of street food is arranged outside. But if these foods are not covered then there is danger. If it is not controlled officially, it will be a disaster."



