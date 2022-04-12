Shopping spree bodes well for Covid-trapped traders



A shop attendant displays an ornate piece of clothing to prospective buyers at Elephant Road in the city on Monday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Earlier, on April 14, the Bengali festival 'Pahela Baishakh' will be celebrated all over the country.

Besides, sales of punjabi, sari, lungi, salwar kameez, lehenga, shoes, sandals and jewellery, furniture, fridge, television are on the rise ahead of Eid and Pahela Baishakh festival. The economy has regained its momentum due to sales increase.

Basically, trade and commerce are going on in full swing centring these festivals. Eid clothing wholesale shops are buzzing with buyers. From the first day of holy Ramadan, the traders are expecting that the number of buyers will increase in the markets, shopping malls and fashion houses of the country including in Dhaka.

Ahead of Pahela Baishakh and Eid-ul-Fitr, trade is increasing in every sector. Covid-19 has led to a collapse in festival sales over the past two years. Now it's time to make up all the losses. The people who were almost under house arrest for the restrictions due to Covid-19 are now running from one market to another.

According to Bangladesh shop owner association, the economy of the festival is turning around as trade and business is in full swing everywhere. With the increase in shopping, 20 lakh shopkeepers are smiling.

According to some research institutes, the Eid festival alone is worth Tk 1.5 lakh crore. Besides, it has been reported that around Tk 50,000 to Tk 60,000 crore transaction will be made in Pahela Baishakh shopping across the country.

However, everyone will be warned to use a mask. In addition, it is advisable to follow the hygiene rules as much as possible. This time around 20 lakh shopkeepers and traders of the country are smiling on the occasion of Eid and Pahela Baishakh. The first and second waves of the Covid-19 were most pressing on cottage, small and medium scale traders and industrialists.

Of these, about 20 lakh shopkeepers in the country's markets and shopping malls are at high risk. About half of them are sold throughout the year during this time of Eid. Half of the profit is earned through Eid trade throughout the year. But due to corona pandemic, the markets

were closed most of the time during the lockdown last year. Various types of trade and commerce have returned to the country with the focus on Eid-ul-Fitr. The overall economy is booming. Pahela Baishakh has added a new dimension to trade and commerce. Economists and market experts say Eid-centric trade is a major contributor to the country's economy

Sources said that entrepreneurs, traders and investors have made extensive preparations for the Eid and Baishakh festivals. In the last few months, various garments have been made in different regions of the country including Keraniganj, Old Dhaka, Gazipur, Savar, Narsingdi and Narayanganj near Dhaka. Punjabi, sari, lungi, three-piece, lehenga, shoes, sandals and jewellery are all being made in the local factories.

Besides, big fashion houses including Zara and Almas have imported expensive clothes and Eid items from abroad. The local brands Arang, K-Craft, Banglar Mela, Rangs and other expensive brands are also making garments of various designs. In addition, jewellers are making gold jewellery, furniture showrooms are ready with new designs. Fridges, televisions, cars, houses, flats, all kinds of business are booming during this Eid. And that's how the traders are preparing themselves.

After two years, the people of the country will be able to celebrate the Pahela Baishakh and Eid-ul-Fitr festival spontaneously. A large portion of the total population of the country has been vaccinated with a double dose. Due to this the death toll from the pandemic has now come down to zero. On the other hand, the rate of infection has decreased day by day.

In this context, Bangladesh Shop Owners Association President Helal Uddin told the Daily Observer, now the death rate in Covid-19 has come down to zero. The pandemic has wiped out all kinds of festival trade over the past two years. Terrible crisis is created in trade and commerce. But this time the context is different. People are going out shopping. Eid and Pahela Baishakh sales have already started. Tailors are especially busy in their business. From the wholesale markets to the markets, shopping malls and fashion houses new clothes and other Eid items are arriving.

On the other hand, those who buy clothes and make clothes are now shopping in full swing. Due to this, some tailoring shops and clothing shops are getting overcrowded every passing day. If everything goes well this year, traders will be able to make up for the losses of the last two years.

In this regard, Arang Chief Marketing Officer Ashraful Islam said, "We are making extensive preparations for the occasion of Eid." Additional manpower has been recruited at the outlets. Additional orders have been placed with suppliers.

Besides, new Arang outlets will be launched in Dhaka and Rajshahi. It is hoped that the loss of the past will be compensated this time.

Rashedul Haque Mukul, chief coordinator of Infinity, one of the country's leading clothing brands, said the Corona has put us in a bad time for a long time. Now Eid is coming under normal circumstances.

Haji Mohammad Muslim Dhali, general secretary of Keraniganj Garments Traders Cooperative Society, said the business was in a slump during the Corona. As a result, many traders are caught in a debt trap. The situation is better this year. Sales have also been good in the last winter season. Eid business will also be good. Traders from districts and upazilas are coming to buy goods. Hopefully, the traders will overcome the stress of Corona this Eid.

Lead Economist Dr Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad said the impact of the corona on the economy has been clearly seen in the last two years. The income of poor and low income people has decreased. Small, medium and medium traders are under pressure. In this situation, it is expected that the shopkeepers will be able to make profit in Eid shopping as the corona is reduced this time.

He said it would have a positive impact on the overall economy. It is learned that this time the administration will not impose any restrictions on the observance of Eid Market hygiene.











Two years after the outbreak of the coronavirus infection, people from all walks of life are preparing to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr amid all pandemic restrictions lifted.Earlier, on April 14, the Bengali festival 'Pahela Baishakh' will be celebrated all over the country.Besides, sales of punjabi, sari, lungi, salwar kameez, lehenga, shoes, sandals and jewellery, furniture, fridge, television are on the rise ahead of Eid and Pahela Baishakh festival. The economy has regained its momentum due to sales increase.Basically, trade and commerce are going on in full swing centring these festivals. Eid clothing wholesale shops are buzzing with buyers. From the first day of holy Ramadan, the traders are expecting that the number of buyers will increase in the markets, shopping malls and fashion houses of the country including in Dhaka.Ahead of Pahela Baishakh and Eid-ul-Fitr, trade is increasing in every sector. Covid-19 has led to a collapse in festival sales over the past two years. Now it's time to make up all the losses. The people who were almost under house arrest for the restrictions due to Covid-19 are now running from one market to another.According to Bangladesh shop owner association, the economy of the festival is turning around as trade and business is in full swing everywhere. With the increase in shopping, 20 lakh shopkeepers are smiling.According to some research institutes, the Eid festival alone is worth Tk 1.5 lakh crore. Besides, it has been reported that around Tk 50,000 to Tk 60,000 crore transaction will be made in Pahela Baishakh shopping across the country.However, everyone will be warned to use a mask. In addition, it is advisable to follow the hygiene rules as much as possible. This time around 20 lakh shopkeepers and traders of the country are smiling on the occasion of Eid and Pahela Baishakh. The first and second waves of the Covid-19 were most pressing on cottage, small and medium scale traders and industrialists.Of these, about 20 lakh shopkeepers in the country's markets and shopping malls are at high risk. About half of them are sold throughout the year during this time of Eid. Half of the profit is earned through Eid trade throughout the year. But due to corona pandemic, the marketswere closed most of the time during the lockdown last year. Various types of trade and commerce have returned to the country with the focus on Eid-ul-Fitr. The overall economy is booming. Pahela Baishakh has added a new dimension to trade and commerce. Economists and market experts say Eid-centric trade is a major contributor to the country's economySources said that entrepreneurs, traders and investors have made extensive preparations for the Eid and Baishakh festivals. In the last few months, various garments have been made in different regions of the country including Keraniganj, Old Dhaka, Gazipur, Savar, Narsingdi and Narayanganj near Dhaka. Punjabi, sari, lungi, three-piece, lehenga, shoes, sandals and jewellery are all being made in the local factories.Besides, big fashion houses including Zara and Almas have imported expensive clothes and Eid items from abroad. The local brands Arang, K-Craft, Banglar Mela, Rangs and other expensive brands are also making garments of various designs. In addition, jewellers are making gold jewellery, furniture showrooms are ready with new designs. Fridges, televisions, cars, houses, flats, all kinds of business are booming during this Eid. And that's how the traders are preparing themselves.After two years, the people of the country will be able to celebrate the Pahela Baishakh and Eid-ul-Fitr festival spontaneously. A large portion of the total population of the country has been vaccinated with a double dose. Due to this the death toll from the pandemic has now come down to zero. On the other hand, the rate of infection has decreased day by day.In this context, Bangladesh Shop Owners Association President Helal Uddin told the Daily Observer, now the death rate in Covid-19 has come down to zero. The pandemic has wiped out all kinds of festival trade over the past two years. Terrible crisis is created in trade and commerce. But this time the context is different. People are going out shopping. Eid and Pahela Baishakh sales have already started. Tailors are especially busy in their business. From the wholesale markets to the markets, shopping malls and fashion houses new clothes and other Eid items are arriving.On the other hand, those who buy clothes and make clothes are now shopping in full swing. Due to this, some tailoring shops and clothing shops are getting overcrowded every passing day. If everything goes well this year, traders will be able to make up for the losses of the last two years.In this regard, Arang Chief Marketing Officer Ashraful Islam said, "We are making extensive preparations for the occasion of Eid." Additional manpower has been recruited at the outlets. Additional orders have been placed with suppliers.Besides, new Arang outlets will be launched in Dhaka and Rajshahi. It is hoped that the loss of the past will be compensated this time.Rashedul Haque Mukul, chief coordinator of Infinity, one of the country's leading clothing brands, said the Corona has put us in a bad time for a long time. Now Eid is coming under normal circumstances.Haji Mohammad Muslim Dhali, general secretary of Keraniganj Garments Traders Cooperative Society, said the business was in a slump during the Corona. As a result, many traders are caught in a debt trap. The situation is better this year. Sales have also been good in the last winter season. Eid business will also be good. Traders from districts and upazilas are coming to buy goods. Hopefully, the traders will overcome the stress of Corona this Eid.Lead Economist Dr Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad said the impact of the corona on the economy has been clearly seen in the last two years. The income of poor and low income people has decreased. Small, medium and medium traders are under pressure. In this situation, it is expected that the shopkeepers will be able to make profit in Eid shopping as the corona is reduced this time.He said it would have a positive impact on the overall economy. It is learned that this time the administration will not impose any restrictions on the observance of Eid Market hygiene.