BD sees Pakistan situation as internal matter

Bangladesh is closely monitoring the political development in Pakistan and views what is happening in Pakistan on the political front as their "internal matter."

"It's their internal matter," Foreign Secretary Masud bin Momen told the media on Sunday when his comment was sought on the situation in Pakistan.

"This is an internal matter of Pakistan and I have no comment on it," he told reporters in his office on Sunday. But we are keeping an eye on the situation, he added.

Imran Khan, a cricketer-turned-politician, lost his

prime ministership in a no-confidence vote at midnight on Saturday.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif was elected as the 23rd prime minister of Pakistan after 174 lawmakers voted in his favour as Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf MNAs boycotted the election.









