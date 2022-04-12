Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 12 April, 2022, 2:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BD sees Pakistan situation as internal matter

Published : Tuesday, 12 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 352
Diplomatic Correspondent

Bangladesh is closely monitoring the political development in Pakistan and views what is happening in Pakistan on the political front as their "internal matter."
"It's their internal matter," Foreign Secretary Masud bin Momen told the media on Sunday when his comment was sought on the situation in Pakistan.
"This is an internal matter of Pakistan and I have no comment on it," he told reporters in his office on Sunday. But we are keeping an eye on the situation, he added.
Imran Khan, a cricketer-turned-politician, lost his
prime ministership in a no-confidence vote at midnight on Saturday.
PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif was elected as the 23rd prime minister of Pakistan after 174 lawmakers voted in his favour as Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf MNAs boycotted the election.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Shehbaz  elected new Pakistan PM after Imran ouster
Gas supply to industries to remain off for 4hrs daily
HC stays trial of case against singer Asif filed under ICT Act
icddr,b struggling to cope with influx of patients
Advance train tickets from Apr 23
Shopping spree bodes well for Covid-trapped traders
BD sees Pakistan situation as internal matter
7.1 million internally displaced in Ukraine: UN


Latest News
Russia refocusing on Donbas but no offensive yet: Pentagon
E-commerce thrives in Bangladesh rapidly
SSC, HSC exams of 2023 to be held on shortened syllabuses
3-day Boisabi festival begins in hilly districts
Rain likely in parts of country
53 arrested from parts of Dhaka for extortion, mugging: RAB
Bhasan Char needs more resources for Rohingyas: Ambassador
Eight killed in Mexico City gun attack
Buying more Russian oil is not in India's interest, Biden to Modi
Japan imposes additional sanctions on Russia
Most Read News
One killed in clash over taking girl child to mosque in Narsingdi
Bangladesh logs one Covid death after six days
Neptune's 'unexpected' temperature changes leave scientists in shock
BNP’s letter to ACC a drama: Hasan
Peoples crowd due to shortage of buses in the capital’s Shahbagh
Dispelling rumour about the death of MP Akbar Hossain Pathan
BSTI begins issuing halal certificates
Rotary International accords reception to three of its governors
HC rejects bail to 'Golden Monir' in money laundering case
Pakistan parliament to select new PM today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft