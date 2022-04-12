School teacher sent to jail

Assistant Teacher Ashraf Hossain of Singair Pilot Girls High School, accused of the case of committing fraud in the name of marriage, was sent to jail by a Dhaka court on Monday.

Senior Judicial Magistrate Mosammat Quamunnahar passed the order rejecting his bail prayer as he surrendered before it, said Additional Public Prosecutor Anwarul Kabir Babul

Earlier on March 9 the same court issued arrest warrant against the teacher for allegedly committed fraudulence in the name of marriage after the court took the probe report of Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) into cognizance.

Ashraf got married to an innocent girl named Taslima Akhter of Asulia through court affidavit in 2019 and several years they have passed conjugal life in the Ashuganj area but the accused did not register it in the Kazi office. Recently he got married to another girl hiding the first marriage and denied Taslima as his wife. Later the court sent the complaint to the PBI for probe.