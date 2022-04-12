Video
Shops, car parking on roads seen as major reason for congestion

Published : Tuesday, 12 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Staff Correspondent

Local Government and Rural Development Minister Tajul Islam emphasized on Monday that removing shops and preventing car parking on the roads would greatly reduce traffic congestion in the cities.
"We are constructing many roads for reducing traffic jams. But, a huge number of shops are occupying the roads. At the same time, many cars which are being parked on the roads are also occupying the roads to create traffic congestion. The shops should be removed and car parking should be stopped everywhere to reduce traffic congestion," he said while addressing a dialogue.
Dhaka Utility Reporters Association (DURA) organized the dialogue titled 'Unbearable Traffic Jams: Key to Solution' at Dhaka Reporters' Unity auditorium in Dhaka's Segunbagicha.
Tajul said shops were set up in most parts of the capital. At the same time, cars are parked on the roads. Those are the main causes of traffic jams. Immediate action must be taken against those who park their cars on the road. The law enforcement agencies have to take a tougher stance in this regard.
"There are traffic jams in all the countries of the world. Many countries have been able to reduce it with effective measures. It's not possible for us to do exactly the process that the developed countries have used to solve the traffic jam. The situation of their country is not the same as ours. The problem should be identified and then solution would be found. We are working on the matter," he added.
The minister said it is normal to have traffic jams on the roads if only big buildings are built without roads and the number of private vehicles increases. The number of cars on the road is constantly increasing. Everyone should be encouraged to use public transport. According to various data, if this continues, the speed of vehicles will be less than the speed of human walking in the next few years.
He said that it was not possible for a single authority to solve the traffic jam. It will be possible to reach the desired goal by working in a coordinated manner. In such cases, the people have to participate. People need to be more aware of obeying traffic laws.
"It's important to decide how many people would live in Dhaka city, because it's not possible to allow all in Dhaka. Dhaka 'Detailed Area Plan-DAP' is formulated for that reason. Dhaka is being expanded. People should be encouraged to relocate to the extended area, not in the original Dhaka," Tajul added.
The minister said, "The developed countries have increased the cost of living in their cities. People live in the surrounding area and come to work in the morning. If the living cost of Dhaka and living in a village are almost equal, then it's natural for the people to come Dhaka with the hope of income and benefits."
"I always say about fixing zone based water, gas, holding tax. But none talks about it," he said.


