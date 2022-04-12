Discussion on promoting health services for all held

Bangladesh NGOs Network for Radio and Communication (BNNRC) organized a multi-stakeholder seminar on "Promoting Health Services for All: Present Situation, Challenges and Way Forward" for an in-depth discussion on health-service issues to ensure quality health services for all with the support of The Asia Foundation on April 11, 2022 at Annada Gobinda Public Library Auditorium, Pabna.

The purpose of the seminar was to discuss with multi-stakeholders about the current status of the health sector, challenges to get quality health services and ways to forward at different levels to enhance the capacity of the health sector and consider how to make healthcare more accessible and utilize the existing resources properly.

Around 40 participants from CSOs, Government offices, representatives from the Anti-Corruption Commission, journalists, teachers, elected representatives, and the representatives of the Civil Society participated in the seminar.

At the beginning of the seminar, Naresh Chandra Madhu, Pabna District Correspondent of The Daily Observer- introduced the participants of the seminar and moderated the whole programme. The Programme Coordinator and the Research Fellow of Bangladesh NGOs Network for Radio and Communication (BNNRC) Hiren Pandit delivered his welcome speech to the participants.

Journalist Prabir Kumar Saha, Editor and Publisher at BD24 Views and Pabna District correspondent at Bijoy TV & Daily Kaler Kantho - presented the keynote titled "Promoting Health Services for All: Present Situation, Challenges and Way Forward".

After the presentation of the keynote, the participants took part in a lively open discussion and provided their valuable opinions and suggestions on the health issues.

As the chief guest Mukhlesur Rahman, Deputy Director mentioned that people should work for the community people for ensuring their health services.

Naresh Chandra Madhu, Pabna District Correspondent of The Daily Observer, chaired the event, said that concerted efforts are needed to improve the health discussed the initiatives in the health sector taken by Government as well as the goal, objectives and perspectives of the seminar.

Dr Abdur Rahim, the Representative of Civil Surgeon of Pabna, said that massive awareness on taking care of health is important.

The Deputy Director of Anti-Corruption Commission at Pabna District Office Md. Khairul Haque said that the present government has been working to improve the situation.









