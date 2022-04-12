Ex-Jubo League leader Samrat gets bail in 3rd case

Former Jubo League leader Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat was granted bail in one more case on Monday filed under Narcotics Control Act.

A day before on Sunday Samrat was granted bail in two cases, one in arms case and another in money laundering case.

Though he got bail in three cases but he would not be released immediately from jail as one more case was pending in the court filed by Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

On Monday Judge Tehsin Iftekhar of 7th Additional Metropolitan Sessions Court granted him bail upon a bond of Tk 10,000.

He was shown arrested in a graft case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC). If he secures bail in the graft case, there is no bar for his release from jail.

Since November 24 last year, Samrat has been undergoing treatment at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Hospital.

On October 6 in 2019, RAB arrested Samrat and his associate Enamul Haque Arman from Chauddagram in Cumilla.

The elite force, later, raided his Kakrail office on that day. Huge quantities of foreign liquor, pistols and two hides of kangaroo were seized from his office.









